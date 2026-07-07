Dr. Willie Jolley Releases 'Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better!;' Reviewers Call it 'The Sequel To Think & Grow Rich!'

Dr. Willie Jolley

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hall of Fame speaker, bestselling author, SiriusXM host, and globally recognized success expert Dr. Willie Jolley is excited to share information on his new book, Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better! , which many reviewers are comparing to the landmark book, Think And Grow Rich!Drawing from more than two decades of interviews with some of the world's most successful wealth creators, Dr. Jolley shares the mindset, principles, insights and strategies that separate those who earn income from those who create enduring financial freedom. He has interviewed people like Bill Marriott, David Rubenstein, David Steward, Bob Johnson, Sheila Johnson, Ted Leonsis, Daymond John, John Hope Braynt, John Maxwell and Gladys Knight.This is a powerful wealth building guide that focuses on two distinct areas:1) Those who want to become wealthy but were never taught how to do it.2) Those who have worked hard, scrimped, saved, and sacrificed to build a nest egg and are deeply concerned about ensuring their children and grandchildren will be able to maintain it rather than squander it.At a time when many families are working harder than ever yet feeling less secure about their financial future, Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better offers a practical roadmap for developing a new mindset to help create, grow, protect, and pass on wealth.The book teaches readers that wealth is not built by income alone, but through intentional planning, financial literacy, and a commitment to creating a legacy by teaching your heirs how to effectively maintain and sustain the wealth you have built.Mark Victor Hansen, #1 Best Selling Author of "Chicken Soup For The Soul," says, “Whether you are a beginning wealth builder or a seasoned pro, this book is for you!” International bestselling author Brian Tracy praised the book as "An extraordinary masterpiece that will transform readers' mindset and results.” Financial literacy advocate John Hope Bryant called it "a roadmap for mastering the art of living an abundant life!”Dr. Willie Jolley is one of the world's most celebrated motivational speakers and was named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World." He is the recipient of the highest award in the speaking industry, The Cavett Award. He is the host of the nationally acclaimed "Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show" on SiriusXM and the daily syndicated "Wake Up And Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" program. He is the author of numerous bestselling books, including "A Setback Is a Setup for a Comeback," "Turn Setbacks Into Greenbacks," "It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life," and "An Attitude of Excellence.""Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better!" was published by Jolley Life Publishing on January 1, 2026, and is available on www.WinWithWillie.com and Amazon For media interviews, speaking engagements, or additional information, contact the Willie Jolley Worldwide team:Phone: (202) 723-8863 Email: info@williejolley.comAbout Dr. Willie JolleyDr. Willie Jolley’s mission is to help people maximize their God-given potential. Through his books, speeches, media appearances, and wealth education programs, he inspires audiences worldwide to grow their wealth by growing themself. Inspiring people to think bigger and bolder and have faith!For more information about Dr. Willie Jolley, please visit www.winwithwillie.com

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