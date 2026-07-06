UPDATE: U.S. 54 westbound ramp from Camden County Route Y to close overnight Tuesday, Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Guardrail replacement on a ramp near Linn Creek is now set to close for two nights this week. From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, July 7 and July 8, the ramp from Camden County Route Y to westbound U.S. Route 54 is scheduled to close for guardrail replacement.

During the closure, drivers may travel east on U.S. 54 to Camden County Route KK and use the interchange to westbound U.S. 54.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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