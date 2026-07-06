Improve I-70 KC: Lane/ramp closures on I-70 near US-40/31st St. beginning July 13

JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be conducting lane and ramp closures on Interstate 70 near U.S. Route 40 and 31st St. beginning on Monday, July 13 for work relating to the Improve I-70 Kansas City project. See traffic modifications below:

Long-term closures beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13:

Right lane closed on I-70 eastbound from Van Brunt Blvd. to east of 40 Hwy/31st St. (until Oct. 2026)

Ramp close from 40 Hwy/31st St. to I-70 eastbound (until Oct. 2026)

Ramp closed from I-70 eastbound to 40 Hwy/31st St. (until Dec. 2026)

Short-term closures

Monday, July 13: center lane closed on I-70 eastbound from Van Brunt Blvd to east of 40 Hwy/31st St. (approx. 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 14: center lane closed on I-70 eastbound from Van Brunt Blvd to east of 40 Hwy/31st St. (approx. 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

All work is weather permitting.

The Improve I-70 KC project is a five-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between The Paseo Blvd. and US 40/31 St. in KC. This section of I-70 was built in the early 1960s and carries up to 120,000 vehicles per day.

The $237 million project will replace aging infrastructure, improve connectivity with heavy traffic congestion during rush hours and traffic incidents. This project includes the rehabilitation or replacement of 12 interchanges and 26 bridges. Overall, the project will improve the safety and reliability of this corridor section, maintain the serviceability of bridges and pavement, and improve accessibility for the local community, while minimizing the overall traffic impacts along the corridor. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025 with an anticipated project completion by December 2028. For more information about the project and to sign up for traffic alerts and updates related to the project, visit https://www.modot.org/improvei70kc.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).