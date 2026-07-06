Lane closures on I-70 near mile marker 85 for bridge demolition, July 7-9

Nitrogen Ave. bridge over I-70 to close for reconstruction

SALINE COUNTY – Crews will be conducting lane closures on Interstate 70 near mile marker 85.8 from Tuesday, July 7 at approximately 7 a.m. until Thursday, July 9 at approximately 7 a.m., for the demolition of the Nitrogen Ave. bridge over I-70. During the demolition, I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The Nitrogen Ave. bridge will close for demolition on Tuesday, July 7 and the new bridge is expected to be completed in Dec. 2026. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).