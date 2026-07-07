Minuteman Security & Life Safety Expands Southeast Presence with Acquisition of Performance Link Technologies

Minuteman Security & Life Safety Acquires Performance Link Technologies

The acquisition unites two customer-focused integrators to deliver broader capabilities and greater support for technology deployments nationwide.

We're thrilled to welcome PLT to the Minuteman family. Together we're better positioned to support our customers with expanded capabilities and resources, with the local responsiveness they expect."” — Ron Oetjen, CEO Minuteman

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety ("Minuteman"), one of the nation's leading security technology integrators, today announced its acquisition of Performance Link Technologies (PLT), a North Carolina-based provider of structured cabling, security, and low-voltage technology solutions serving customers throughout the Carolinas and across the United States.Founded in 2004 by John Gendron and Rich Bedner, Performance Link Technologies built its reputation by delivering innovative, cost-effective technology solutions backed by exceptional craftsmanship, professionalism, and customer service. Originally established in 2004 as a structured cabling company, PLT expanded into electronic security in 2009 and has grown into a trusted partner for organizations across manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, education, retail, government, commercial, and industrial markets.PLT provides structured cabling, voice and data infrastructure, video surveillance, access control, wireless networking, paging, and related technology solutions. The company has extensive experience supporting both regional and multi-site national deployments. The acquisition strengthens Minuteman's presence throughout the Southeast while expanding its ability to deliver integrated security, life safety, structured cabling, and enterprise technology solutions to customers nationwide."Performance Link Technologies has built an outstanding reputation by putting customers first and consistently delivering quality work," said Ron Oetjen, Chief Executive Officer of Minuteman Security & Life Safety. "John, Rich, and their team share our commitment to partnership, integrity, and operational excellence. What impressed us most throughout this process was the PLT team and the culture they've built over the past two decades. Their people-first mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the values that define Minuteman Nation. We're thrilled to welcome the PLT team to the Minuteman family, and together we are even better positioned to support our customers with expanded capabilities, greater resources, and the local responsiveness they expect.""We've always believed that long-term success comes from building strong partnerships with our customers, our employees, and our vendors," said John Gendron, President & CEO of Performance Link Technologies. "Joining Minuteman allows us to preserve the culture and values that have made us successful while giving our customers access to expanded resources and our employees new opportunities for growth. From our very first conversations, it was clear that Minuteman shares our belief that lasting relationships are the foundation of long-term success. We couldn't be more excited about what we'll accomplish together.""From the very beginning, our goal has been to provide exceptional service and create lasting relationships," added Rich Bedner, COO & Vice President of Performance Link Technologies. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to build on everything we've created while offering our customers the strength of a national organization. They'll continue working with the team they know and trust, now backed by an even broader network of industry experts, expanded technical capabilities, and nationwide resources. We're excited to be part of a company that's investing in our people, our customers, and our future."About Minuteman Security & Life SafetyMinuteman Security & Life Safety is a national systems integrator dedicated to protecting people, property, and mission-critical operations. Founded in 1988, Minuteman has grown into one of the largest security and life safety providers in North America and was recognized as the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year. With expertise across video surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, and emergency communications, Minuteman partners with organizations in healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, and enterprise markets.About Performance Link TechnologiesFounded in 2004, Performance Link Technologies (PLT) helps organizations build the technology infrastructure that keeps their businesses connected, secure, and operating efficiently. The company provides structured cabling, security, wireless networking, voice and data infrastructure, and related low-voltage solutions for customers across the United States. Guided by a commitment to quality workmanship, professionalism, and long-term partnerships, PLT has earned the trust of customers across a wide range of industries.

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