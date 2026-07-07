GetHairMD Opens Mission Valley Location, Showcasing a New Model for Hair Restoration Growth

New physician-directed clinic demonstrates the company’s salon-based expansion strategy while making clinical hair restoration more accessible to consumers.

This opening is much bigger than launching another clinic, it’s the beginning of a new way of delivering hair restoration.” — Bruce Vermeulen, Chief Executive Officer of GetHairMD

SAN DIEGO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD will celebrate the grand opening of GetHairMD Mission Valley , the company’s first corporate-owned franchise location, marking an important milestone in the company’s national expansion and one of the first public demonstrations of the franchise growth strategy announced earlier this year. The July 9 community celebration introduces San Diego residents to a new physician-directed destination for personalized hair restoration while showcasing a scalable model designed to expand access to care nationwide.For Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD, Mission Valley represents a defining moment in the company’s evolution.“We’ve spent years building the clinical platform, physician network, technologies, and operational systems behind GetHairMD,” said Herchman. “Mission Valley is where those pieces come together. It validates our belief that physician-directed hair restoration can be delivered in a more accessible way without sacrificing clinical quality. That’s what makes this such an important milestone for our company.”When GetHairMD filed its Franchise Disclosure Document earlier this year, the company outlined a vision for expanding beyond traditional medical offices by creating neighborhood locations that combine physician oversight with greater convenience and accessibility. Mission Valley was intentionally developed as the company’s first corporate-owned franchise location, allowing GetHairMD to operate the model firsthand, refine best practices, and establish the operational standards that future franchise owners will follow. It represents one of the first locations built around the strategy of bringing hair loss solutions into a premium beauty and wellness environment where conversations about thinning hair often begin.For many people, those conversations start in the salon long before they consider visiting a physician. Stylists are frequently the first professionals to notice changes in hair density or scalp health, making premium salon environments a natural place to connect consumers with physician-directed care while strengthening collaboration between beauty and medical professionals.Located inside Phenix Salon Suites at Mission Valley Mall, the clinic is led by Clinic Director Leah Kirby under the medical direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Katerina Gallus. Kirby helped develop many of GetHairMD’s operational systems, franchise infrastructure, and patient experience standards before becoming the company’s first franchisee, making Mission Valley a natural blueprint for future expansion.Patients have access to comprehensive treatment programs that begin with hair health diagnostics. If a patient is the right candidate they start a program that includes physician-supervised therapies, non-invasive in-clinic technologies, and personalized at-home care.“This opening is much bigger than launching another clinic,” said Bruce Vermeulen, Chief Executive Officer of GetHairMD. “It’s the beginning of a new way of delivering hair restoration. People often recognize hair loss while sitting in their stylist’s chair, yet treatment has traditionally required navigating a completely separate healthcare experience. By thoughtfully integrating physician-directed care into premium beauty environments, we’re making it easier for people to take the first step.”The clinic also introduces GetHairMD’s Hair Health Ambassador Program to the San Diego market, creating partnerships with hairstylists and other beauty professionals who can help identify individuals experiencing hair loss and connect them with physician-directed evaluation and care. Rather than replacing existing salon relationships, the program creates a collaborative pathway between trusted beauty professionals and medical providers.“I’ve had the opportunity to help build this model from the inside,” said Leah Kirby, Clinic Director of GetHairMD Mission Valley. “I’ve seen what works, what patients need, and how powerful this approach can be. Becoming the first franchisee wasn’t simply a business decision. It’s a vote of confidence in what we’ve built and where we’re going.”The July 9 grand opening will give community members an opportunity to tour the new clinic, meet the Mission Valley team, learn about available treatment options, and receive or schedule a complimentary Hair Health Analysis valued at $200. Guests can also enjoy refreshments, live demonstrations, exclusive savings, and more than $4,000 in raffle prizes.As GetHairMD’s first corporate-owned franchise location, Mission Valley is designed to serve as the operational blueprint for future franchisees. The company will use the clinic to refine training, marketing, patient experience, and operational systems before expanding its physician-directed neighborhood clinic model across the United States.RSVP to the July 9th open house About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed hair restoration company helping men and women address hair thinning and hair loss through personalized, multi-modality treatment programs. Through a growing network of more than 80 locations nationwide, GetHairMD combines diagnostics, physician oversight, exclusive technologies, proprietary treatment protocols, and personalized care to deliver measurable outcomes. The company’s franchise platform is designed to expand access to physician-directed hair restoration through strategically located neighborhood clinics that connect medical expertise with everyday convenience.To learn more, visit GetHairMD.com

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