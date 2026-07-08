Joy Adler Selected as Top Singer and Songwriter of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Joy Adler at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joy Adler , award-winning singer, songwriter, and sound healer, was recently selected as Top Singer and Songwriter of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Adler has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Adler is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and sound healer whose work blends music, healing arts, and holistic education. Adler’s journey into music began in church as a child, and she developed a powerful, soulful voice. As a young woman, Joy dedicated her life to service through private practice, teaching and raising awareness of alternative healing as both a radio, television host of holistic programs and currently a podcast. It is now well-known, that music has the power to reach into human spirits when other methods of communication fail. Joy's first experiences of this phenomenon sprang from her desire to comfort her father as he lay in a coma before dying. As she sang to comfort him, she realized that he was crying: her music had penetrated his coma, going to his very core to minister and comfort him. This experience affected her in a way that propelled her to study the healing power of sound and music from Masters all over the world. She furthered this effort, developing her own workshop series entitled, The Healing Power of Sound and Music Certification Program, and Energy Diagnostics, Ancient Skills in a Modern World-in which she trained others in healing and sounding techniques.This integration—of Joy's own spirit with the music—long ago christened her as a professional sound healer. Joy is a singer whose gifts and gifts to the world are forged and tempered by the movements and experiences of her life. She is an extraordinarily-talented vocalist who sings from the depths of her being, risking self-revelation to the world, and so create one-of-a-kind concert experiences that both refreshes and expands the soul. She now integrates her healing expertise with her artistry, creating “music for healing” that supports emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being.Ms. Adler has a degree in Mass Media Communication and is certified as a Pastoral Counselor and Hypnotherapist since 1994. She holds a Master Neuroplastician Credential, in addition to being a Brennan Integrated therapist, yoga teacher, and Ayurvedic nutritional counselor.She also studied Shamanism for four years under the guidance of a Lakota Chief and Medicine Man in New Mexico; with Jane Wynote, Night Eagle-of the MicMac Nation in Pennsylvania and in New York with Grandmother Twylah of the Seneca Nation. Joy's certifications in other traditions following Shamanism have grounded and blessed her, providing a multi-modality healing background that integrates solidly with her musical gifts. After graduating from the Barbara Brennan School of Healing, Joy trained in their 3-year teacher training, while completing a program in childhood psychology. Joy was presented with a grant from The Rebellious Dreamer Foundation in 1999. (This grant is given to women of exceptional talent and provides them with mentoring and financial support.) She used this award to produce her CD of critically acclaimed original material, aptly named; Rebellious Dreamer. As Joy continued to hit her stride as a sound healer, audiences were uplifted via her original songs, played by her own group of talented musicians, The Souls of EvolutionAreas of expertise include, but are not limited to songwriting, singing, music, healing, leadership, education, communication, and business development. She is currently Dean of the Advanced Studies Program at the Barbara Brennan School of Healing Science in Miami, and Dean of their Freshman Program in New York City, where she also leads their Creative Arts Departments to mentor others.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Adler has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has been recognized with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a lifetime achievement for Music For Healing from Midnight Records of NYC. In 2008, she was awarded Best International Pop CD/Album and Best International Pop Female Artist by Toronto Exclusive Magazine Awards. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Singer and Songwriter of the Year for 2026.Joy is considered a pioneer as a creator of learning environments that blend energy, psychology and the arts. She is a well-respected, critically acclaimed singer, writer, healer and teacher, and podcast host with many recordings to her credit. Her vast experience in chanting and sound healing make her a sought-after soundtrack artist for cinema. An exciting performer and lecturer, Joy has performed on stages all over the world. She has supported, mentored and trained thousands of people through her writings, radio and cable television programs; educational lectures and seminars and spiritual music concerts for a new era of consciousness.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Adler for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Adler attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family in the Adirondack mountains and singing in traditional music sessions in Ireland-as well as lending her voice and percussion skills to other groups concerts and recordings. In the future, she looks forward to publishing her experiences in her books, and releasing her sixth album “Mesmerized.” She looks forward to continuing her healing journey touching as many souls as possible and training the next generation of healers, teachers, and mentoring artists.For more information, please visit: https://www.joyadler.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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