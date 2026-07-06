Whitehall Man Arrested on Felony Burglary Charge After Investigation

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy M. Ross-, 43, of Whitehall, New York, following an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, April 9, 2026, on North Williams Street in the Village of Whitehall.

The investigation determined that Ross unlawfully entered a dwelling on North Williams Street and damaged contents within the residence. Ross was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony.

Ross was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Whitehall Court at a later date.

Ross