Whitehall Man Arrested on Felony Burglary Charge After Investigation
According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy M. Ross-, 43, of Whitehall, New York, following an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, April 9, 2026, on North Williams Street in the Village of Whitehall.
The investigation determined that Ross unlawfully entered a dwelling on North Williams Street and damaged contents within the residence. Ross was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony.
Ross was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Whitehall Court at a later date.
Ross
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