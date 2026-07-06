Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,575 in the last 365 days.

Whitehall Man Arrested on Felony Burglary Charge After Investigation

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy M. Ross-, 43, of Whitehall, New York, following an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, April 9, 2026, on North Williams Street in the Village of Whitehall.

The investigation determined that Ross unlawfully entered a dwelling on North Williams Street and damaged contents within the residence. Ross was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony.

Ross was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Whitehall Court at a later date.

Jeremy M. Ross-

Ross

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whitehall Man Arrested on Felony Burglary Charge After Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.