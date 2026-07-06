Hudson Falls Man Arrested After Entering Residence Armed With a Knife

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Roy E. Moses, 34, of Hudson Falls, New York, following an investigation into an armed home intrusion on County Route 46 in the Town of Fort Edward.

The investigation determined that Moses entered the residence of a person he had a prior relationship with while in possession of a knife. Moses menaced the occupants of the residence with the knife and held a female against her will.

Moses was charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a class B Felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony; Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor; and Menacing in the Third Degree, a class B Misdemeanor.

He was arraigned through Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Moses is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.

Moses