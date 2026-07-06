Whitehall Man Charged With Felony Grand Larceny After Taking $4,500 for Work He Never Completed
According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ricky L. Parker, 38, of Whitehall, New York following an investigation into a contractor fraud incident that occurred on October 21, 2025, on Blue Goose Road in the Town of Dresden.
The investigation determined that Parker received $4,500.00 from a victim in exchange for work to be completed and failed to perform any of the agreed-upon work. Parker was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.
Parker was processed at the Sheriff's Office and arraigned through Centralized Arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Dresden Court at a later date.
Parker is currently under the supervision of the Washington County Probation Department.
Parker
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