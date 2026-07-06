Becker: Evansville receives $1 million road-funding grant

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 6, 2026) — Evansville will receive $1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

"Evansville is at the heart of Senate District 50 and serves as a common place of travel for many within the tristate area, so keeping the city's infrastructure well-kept and updated is very important," Becker said. "I am happy to see Evansville take advantage of these funds, and I look forward to seeing the improvements made and our strong transportation network maintained."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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which includes Warrick County and portions of Vanderburgh County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133