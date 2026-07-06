Sunstates Security Named to U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Companies to Work For" Lists

Sunstates has been officially recognized as one of the premier employers in the nation once again.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates has been officially recognized as one of the premier employers in the nation once again. This time, earning spots on the prestigious 2026-2027 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For overall list, the South Region sublist, and the Facilities Management industry category.U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in organizational rankings and consumer advice, evaluated roughly 3,900 public and private companies for this year's edition. The final ratings, which included Sunstates, recognize the top 25% of businesses that excel at supporting the everyday experiences and evolving needs of their workforce.Perfect 5/5 Scores Across Core CategoriesThe U.S. News assessment framework rates organizations out of five points across key dimensions of employee sentiment. Sunstates achieved perfect 5/5 scores in five critical areas that define its corporate culture and frontline operations:• Work-Life Balance: Reflecting a structured approach to scheduling and operational support that respects team members' time outside of uniform.• Stability: Highlighting Sunstates’ consistent, organic growth model and organizational resilience, providing reliable long-term employment.• Comfort: Demonstrating a commitment to a physically and psychologically safe working environment at every site location.• Belongingness: Highlighting an inclusive, team-first environment where personnel are valued, supported, and recognized for their contributions.• Professional Development: Validating Sunstates' extensive career advancement paths and award-winning educational modules hosted through Sunstates Academy.U.S. News Best Companies to Work For 2026 MethodologyTo determine the 2026-2027 ratings, U.S. News & World Report utilized a rigorous, data-driven methodology developed with input from an expert panel. The analysis examines independent, publicly available employee sentiment data alongside regulatory information compiled from credible sources including Glassdoor, ZoomInfo, Revelio Labs, and Good Jobs First.To be considered, private companies had to meet specific size and revenue thresholds and maintain a robust history of verified employee reviews. The final methodology objectively scores organizations on how effectively they fulfill baseline employee expectations, shifting the focus away from superficial office perks and toward structural workplace health. Sunstates Security CareersSunstates Security’s inclusion across the national, regional, and facilities management categories reflects its longstanding pledge to put personnel first. By prioritizing lower manager-to-client ratios, localized regional support, and superior compensation and benefits packages, Sunstates maintains an employee retention rate that far outpaces the security industry norm."The continuous expansion of Sunstates is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to excellence," said CEO Denis Kelly. "Receiving perfect scores from U.S. News across stability, belonging, and professional development validates our structural approach to workplace culture. Investing heavily in our workforce is how we cultivate a premier organization on the ground."After being honored with three Forbes Best Employers Awards for 2026, our team has earned yet another major workplace recognition, proving that our commitment to supportive management and team stability truly sets us apart.We are actively growing and looking for dedicated professionals to join our team nationwide. Discover the Sunstates difference and explore our open security jobs today, including officers, supervisors, managers, and more!

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