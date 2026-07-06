TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrests of Four Memphis Caregivers

SHELBY COUNTY – Four Memphis women face charges of TennCare fraud following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In June 2024, TBI’s MFCD agents received a fraud referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity alleging that four paid caregivers had submitted fraudulent time records. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating that Cynthia Carruthers (DOB 11/22/1978), Jemirria Carruthers (DOB 09/30/1997), and Demecia Hughlett (DOB 04/09/1991) provided in‑home care services to two TennCare members living in the same residence between January 2022 and December 2025. Investigators also determined that Adriane Hughlett (DOB 06/27/1980), who served as conservator for one of the TennCare members, was responsible for approving the fraudulent time submissions.

In June 2026, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging C. Carruthers, J. Carruthers, and D. Hughlett with one count each of TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services. A. Hughlett was charged with TennCare Fraud. All four were arrested and booked in the Shelby County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.