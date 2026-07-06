State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Milford

Date Posted: Monday, July 6th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred yesterday in Milford.

On July 5, 2026, at approximately 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 7000 block of Sugar Maple Drive in Sugar Maple Farms, Milford, for a welfare check after a man called 9-1-1 to report that he had killed his wife and hung up. 9-1-1 dispatchers and arriving troopers made multiple attempts to reach the man but were unsuccessful. Ultimately, members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team entered the residence and found a 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds and a 43-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until their families are notified.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling (302) 752-3795. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov