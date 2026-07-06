State Police Investigating Rideshare Carjacking in Frederica

Date Posted: Monday, July 6th, 2026

Delaware State Police are investigating a carjacking incident that occurred on Saturday evening in Frederica.

On July 4, 2026, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers responded to the first block of East Oak Street in Frederica, Delaware, for a report of a carjacking. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a Lyft driver, picked up three unknown suspects in Dover and drove them to the first block of East Pine Street in Frederica. While in the rear seat, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and ordered the victim out of his car while a second suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. The suspects fled the area in the victim’s car and cell phone. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The three suspects were all wearing their hoods up and had black masks covering their faces.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Det. S. Heitzman at (302) 698-8555. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.