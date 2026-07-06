Public's Assistance Sought in Identifying Two Hit & Run Drivers Involved in Fatal Crash

Fatal Crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run drivers of a black pickup truck and white sedan that struck a pedestrian as he attempted to cross Nolensville Pike just after midnight Monday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a southbound pickup struck Robert Powell, 68, in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike. Powell was then thrown into the northbound lanes of travel where he was run over by the driver of a white sedan. Both drivers fled the scene.

Powell, of Nashville, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The pickup truck will be missing a driver’s side mirror and will most likely have damage to the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the hit and run drivers/vehicles is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

