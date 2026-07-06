Nashville Fire Department to Graduate More than 50 New Firefighters

The Nashville Fire Department will add more than 50 new firefighters to the department during a graduation ceremony at Madison Church of Christ on Friday, July 17, 2026, at11:00 a.m.

The recruit class will include 3 Metro Nashville Police Officers and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who completed training as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT).

NFD Director Chief William Swann and Mayor Freddie O’Connell will present each graduate with a certificate of completion. Deputy Director Chief Tim Henderson and Chief Training Officer Moses Jefferies IV will present the new firefighters with their official badges.

Who

Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann, Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Deputy Director Chief Tim Henderson, NFD Chief Training Officer Moses Jefferies IV, Battalion 92, NFD Training Academy Personnel and WSMV News 4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

What

NFD Battalion 92 Graduation

When

July 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m.

Where

Madison Church of Christ, 106 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115