Waterfront Public Boat Ramp Temporarily Closes for Renovations

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will temporarily close the Waterfront Public Boat Ramp for major facility upgrades on Monday, July 13, 2026. The ramp provides access to Lake Guntersville at 6988 Scottsboro Highway in Grant, Alabama.

Improvements to the facility will include a substantial parking lot expansion that will accommodate more than 80 truck and trailer rigs, a new four lane launching slab and a new floating access pier. Waterfront Public Boat Ramp is expected to be closed for several months until the renovations have been completed. A reopening date will be announced when available.

WFF operates 20 additional free public boat ramps on Guntersville Reservoir. For information and locations of alternate public access areas, visit www.outdooralabama.com/freshwater-boating-access or call the WFF Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

Funding for the project was primarily provided through the Wildlife Restoration Program under the federal Pittman-Robertson Act. Additional funding was provided by Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to help businesses grow roots in Alabama.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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