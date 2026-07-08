Benjamin Legal Launches Two New Services to Expand Access to Family Law Help Across Arizona

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Benjamin Legal gives Arizonans affordable alternatives to full representation, addressing a gap that leaves people handling family court matters on their own

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin Legal, P.C., a Phoenix-based family law firm serving Arizona and Colorado, has launched two new services designed to make family law help more accessible and affordable: FileFamilyLaw.com , a flat-fee document preparation service supported by the firm's attorneys, and Simple Family Law , a self-representation platform that pairs step-by-step video guidance from experienced family law attorneys with ready-to-use court forms.The launches respond to a persistent problem in family court: most people going through divorce, custody, support, and other family law matters cannot afford traditional attorney representation, and many attempt to handle complex court paperwork and procedures entirely on their own.Filling the Gap Between Doing It Yourself and Hiring an AttorneyFileFamilyLaw.com provides professional document preparation for Arizona family law matters, including divorce, legal separation, child custody, paternity, parenting plans, support, modifications, name changes, and grandparent rights. Unlike generic online form websites, the service is directly supported by the practicing attorneys at Benjamin Legal and serves clients in every Arizona county with clear, flat-fee pricing. benjaminlegalbenjaminlegalSimple Family Law takes a different approach, giving self-represented Arizonans a full year of access to attorney-created video tutorials and the court forms needed to move a case from initial filing through final resolution, for a one-time flat fee. The platform is designed for people who are comfortable managing their own case but want to understand what to expect at each phase and avoid the mistakes that commonly cause delays. benjaminlegalTogether with the firm's traditional representation, the new services create three levels of help so Arizonans can choose the option that fits their situation and budget. If a case becomes more complicated than expected, clients can transition to full attorney representation without starting over, because the firm already has their file and background information. benjaminlegalAddressing a Statewide NeedFamily court systems across the country see high rates of self-representation, and Arizona is no exception. Benjamin Legal believes that better resources for self-represented parties benefit not only families but also the courts, since complete and accurate filings help cases move forward with fewer delays.Individuals who want to learn more can visit file.benjaminlegal.com for document preparation or simple.benjaminlegal.com for guided self-representation. Those with questions about which option fits their circumstances can contact Benjamin Legal for an initial review.About Benjamin Legal, P.C.Benjamin Legal is a family law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, serving families throughout Arizona and Colorado. The firm handles divorce, child custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, mediation, and related family law matters, and now offers document preparation through FileFamilyLaw.com and self-representation support through Simple Family Law. More information is available at benjaminlegal.com.

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