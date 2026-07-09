MGK Development Announces Jasper Gulch, a Brand-New Home Community Coming to Jasper, Tennessee

New Home by Jasper Gulch Jasper Gulch Community Jasper Gulch

Jasper Gulch brings new construction homes, resort-style amenities, and small-town mountain living to Marion County, Tennessee.

Jasper Gulch is about more than building homes — it's about creating a place where people genuinely want to belong.” — Terry Gann

JASPER, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGK Development, a real estate development company focused on innovative and community-driven projects, is proud to announce the launch of Jasper Gulch , a brand-new residential community now under development in Jasper, Tennessee. The community is currently accepting deposits on available lots, inviting future residents to reserve their place in one of Marion County's most exciting new neighborhoods.Jasper Gulch is designed to offer the best of mountain small-town living, combining thoughtfully crafted new construction homes with a welcoming community atmosphere and a growing list of planned amenities. Located in Jasper, TN, and nestled in the scenic Tennessee mountains, the development is ideal for families, retirees, and anyone looking to embrace a simpler, more connected way of life.The community will feature a wide range of future amenities designed to bring neighbors together and enhance everyday living. Planned features include a pond, swimming pool, pool house, playground, pet park, and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. This creates a complete, resort-inspired environment for residents of all ages.At the helm of the project is Terry Gann, a retired state trooper and co-founder of MGK Development. Drawing on years of public service and his experience as owner of TGCO, a construction company, Gann brings a distinctive combination of community commitment and hands-on building expertise to the Jasper Gulch development."Our diverse background and love for this area has equipped us with a unique perspective on community development," said Gann.Prospective buyers will also have access to expert interior design guidance through Pia Piazza of Pia's Designs, who brings over 30 years of experience in home design, furniture selection, and outdoor landscaping. Pia is available to help future Jasper Gulch homeowners with paint color consultations, furniture placement, and landscape design at an accessible rate, ensuring that each home reflects its owner's unique vision.The Jasper Gulch sales team, led by Broker Ed Klem alongside agents M. Pia Garcia and Melinda Gedryn, is currently available to guide interested buyers through available lots, floor plans, and the deposit process. New floor plans, an interactive site map, and color design tools are also being released in the coming months as the community continues to grow.Tennesseans looking for a peaceful mountain retreat, a first home, or a community built with care and craftsmanship are encouraged to reach out to the Jasper Gulch team today at (615) 947-1188.About Jasper Gulch / MGK DevelopmentJasper Gulch is a new residential community developed by MGK Development in Jasper, Tennessee. The development offers brand-new construction homes designed for comfortable, small-town mountain living, with planned community amenities including a pool, pond, playground, pet park, and more. MGK Development is currently accepting deposits on available lots. For more information, visit jaspergulch.com or call (615) 947-1188.

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