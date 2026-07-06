Serbia and Ghana Hold Bilateral Political Consultations

Bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana were held today in Belgrade. The delegation of the Republic of Serbia was led by the State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović, while the delegation of the Republic of Ghana was headed by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson.

During the consultations, the two sides reaffirmed the traditionally friendly relations between their countries, dating back to the era of the Non-Aligned Movement, and jointly assessed that these relations are founded on mutual respect, understanding and solidarity. The interlocutors reaffirmed their shared commitment to further intensifying political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Particular attention was devoted to opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the fields of culture, sports and information technology.

The two sides welcomed the confirmation of the Republic of Ghana's participation in EXPO 2027 Belgrade. State Secretary Jović emphasized that the Specialized Exhibition would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Ghana's potential and economic opportunities to the international community.

The interlocutors assessed that cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena is particularly good and reaffirmed their readiness to continue coordination and mutual support within international organizations.

State Secretary Jović expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Ghana for its support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.