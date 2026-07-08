Shipwell Turns 10: From a Better TMS to a Supply Chain AI That Thinks for Itself

A decade of Shipwell & the faces behind it.

10 years after two MIT graduates set out to fix freight visibility, Shipwell is building supply chain technology that runs ahead of problems, not behind them.

The problems we're most excited to solve are the ones your team doesn't have time to find. That's what the next decade is for.” — Greg Price, CEO & Co-founder of Shipwell

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management, this week marks its 10th anniversary. What started in 2016 as OtterLogic now serves publicly traded companies with a combined market cap of over $1 trillion.The problem Co-Founders Greg Price and Jason Traff set out to solve hasn't changed: too many transportation teams are still managing freight through email, spreadsheets, and calling carriers. What they built to fix it has changed considerably."What excites me most about this milestone is not looking back, it's looking ahead," said Greg Price, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipwell. "The difference from when we founded the company a decade ago is that AI is now enabling us to deliver on our original promise in ways we couldn't have imagined."A Decade of MilestonesIn 2018, $12M in Series A funding arrived alongside a Best in Show win at MarketWaves18. A $35M Series B followed in 2019, funding the launch of Shipwell's driver mobile app, closing the last visibility gap in the shipper-to-carrier loop.By 2020, Gartnerplaced Shipwell on its Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for the first time, where it has appeared every year since. In 2025, the company posted 30% year-over-year revenue growth while monthly shipment volume climbed 55%. Already in 2026, Shipwell won "Transport Management Platform of the Year" from SupplyTech Breakthrough and was named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology list — the clearest signal yet of where the platform is headed.The Platform Has a New Job DescriptionShipwell's foundational TMS capabilities including multimodal freight management, carrier execution, and shipment tracking, remain the backbone of the platform. What's changed is what the platform does with that operational data. Shippers using Shipwell today can use the In-App AI Assistant for conversational freight insights, a Track & Trace AI Worker that surfaces exceptions before they become service failures, and intelligent automation across routing and appointment scheduling. For customers, this means more time spent on decisions that actually move the business."The future of supply chain technology will be far more intuitive," said Jason Traff, President & Co-Founder of Shipwell. "People will interact with their data through natural language and automate work across systems. Our goal is to make sure the technology handles more of the busy work — so teams can focus on the decisions that actually matter."The company is also expanding how customers access those capabilities. Through standalone AI tools, open APIs, and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server , which allows AI assistants to connect directly to live transportation data and workflows, Shipwell is moving toward a headless architecture. Customers can act on freight intelligence from inside the systems they already use, without logging into another application.AI’s impact extends inward too — Shipwell uses the same tools across its own development and QA processes, shipping new capabilities faster as a result.Taking AI in Supply Chain to the Next LevelThe next decade isn't about giving transportation teams better dashboards. It's about building a supply chain that already knows where the problems are, before anyone thinks to ask.That's the direction Shipwell is building toward with its AI Worker solutions: purpose-built agents that hook into existing enterprise systems and handle the manual work that slows transportation teams down. Shippers across food & beverage, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and oil & gas industries are already using them to get ahead."We're proud of what we've built alongside our customers, partners and employees over the last ten years," said Price. "The problems we're most excited to solve are the ones your team doesn't have time to find. That's what the next decade is for."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.