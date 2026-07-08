Etico Appoints Wealthtech Veteran Walter Gengarelly as Inaugural Chief Technology Officer

A 25-year veteran joins Etico to architect the next generation of advisor and client technology as the firm moves to redefine modern wealth management.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etico Financial (EticoFinancial.com), a new-generation financial services and technology firm backed by EOS Ventures, today announced the appointment of Walter Gengarelly as its inaugural Chief Technology Officer. Walter is the starting point as Etico advances a bold, multi-year investment in proprietary technology designed to fundamentally reimagine how financial advisors run their practices and how their clients experience wealth management.

Gengarelly brings more than 25 years of hands-on experience designing, building, and scaling advisor-facing platforms at some of the most recognized names in wealthtech. At Etico, he will lead the firm’s technology strategy from the ground up — with a mandate to deliver infrastructure and tools that set a new standard for what advisors and their clients should expect from a technology partner.

Walter’s career is a rare combination of enterprise depth and entrepreneurial execution. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Management at GeoWealth, where he led enterprise integration strategy and multi-account digital onboarding workflows for one of the industry’s fastest-growing TAMP platforms.

"This appointment marks a defining moment for Etico — not just for our firm, but for the advisors and clients we serve. Walter has spent his career building technology that advisors actually use and that produces measurable outcomes for clients and drives advisor productivity. That is precisely the standard we intend to set. We are not here to incrementally improve on what already exists. We are here to build something meaningfully better — and Walter is the person to lead that journey." Joseph Leo, CEO, Etico Financial

Prior to GeoWealth, as Director of Technology at First Ascent Asset Management, Gengarelly built the technology infrastructure that powered the firm’s growth to more than 250 affiliated RIA firms and $17 billion in assets under management — earning top rankings in the widely followed T3 Software Survey in both 2021 and 2023.

"At Etico, technology is not a feature — it is the foundation of our competitive advantage. We operate at the intersection of institutional investment management and a full-service advisor solutions platform, and the quality of our technology is central to everything: how we attract advisors, how we retain them, and how they differentiate themselves with their clients. Walter’s appointment is a declaration of intent. Our new platform will change the conversation about what it means to partner with a firm like ours." Kyle Webber, COO, Etico Financial

Earlier in his career, Gengarelly founded Forward Financial Technology, a cloud-native SaaS platform he architected from conception to market. He held senior technology leadership roles at Envestnet, one of the largest wealth management technology enterprises in the country, and at Prima Capital, where he engineered enterprise portfolio analysis and 401(k) proposal tools serving thousands of advisors and brokers nationwide.

Gengarelly holds a B.S. in Business Administration with concentrations in Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and carries PMP, PMI-ACP, and CSP certifications.

"What drew me to Etico is something that is harder to find than most people realize: a leadership team that genuinely understands the advisor experience and has the ambition to build around it without compromise. The best technology in this industry comes from understanding the problems advisors and their clients face every day and solving them in ways that feel seamless and intuitive. That is the work I have come here to do, and the opportunity here is unlike anything I have seen in my career.” Walter Gengarelly, CTO, Etico Financial

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