The Commodores headlined Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront

The annual Freedom Festival and Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular were held at Wiggins Waterfront Park this past Saturday featuring a performance by The Commodores, who brought their signature blend of funk, soul, and R&B to the waterfront. Known as one of the greatest acts to emerge from Motown, the group has delivered timeless hits ranging from smooth ballads like “Easy” to high-energy classics like “Brick House.” The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with World Cup matches on the big screens, then the Commodores took the stage at 8 p.m. The celebration concluded with a fireworks display lighting up the sky.

“Freedom Festival is one of our most anticipated events each year, and this year holds even greater meaning as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday,” said Commissioner Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Camden County Department of Events and Community Outreach. “We invite everyone to join us in marking Independence Day against the backdrop of the Philadelphia skyline with music, fireworks, and fun for the whole family.”

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