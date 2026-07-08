Gecko Hospitality Announces Leadership Transition: Robert Krzak Retires as President; Sheila Hale Appointed President

Gecko Hospitality Management recruiter

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gecko Hospitality , one of the nation's leading hospitality recruiting and consulting firms, today announced the retirement of founder and President Robert Krzak after decades of visionary leadership. While stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities, Krzak will continue to serve Gecko Hospitality as a strategic consultant, where he will advise the executive team, mentor future leaders, and continue contributing to the long-term success of the organization. Effective immediately, Sheila Hale has been appointed President, ushering in the next chapter of growth, innovation, and service for the company.Krzak founded Gecko Hospitality in 2000 with a simple but powerful vision: build a recruiting organization that puts relationships first, delivers exceptional talent, and creates opportunities for hospitality professionals and employers alike. Under his leadership, Gecko Hospitality grew into one of the most respected names in hospitality recruitment, expanding into a national franchise network while earning a reputation for integrity, innovation, and results.Throughout his career, Krzak has served not only as a business leader but as a mentor, coach, and advocate for countless recruiters, franchise partners, and hospitality professionals. His influence extends far beyond the organization, helping shape careers and strengthen the hospitality industry across North America."It has been the privilege of a lifetime to build Gecko Hospitality alongside so many talented people," said Krzak. "The relationships we've built and the lives we've impacted have always been our greatest achievement. I have tremendous confidence in Sheila Hale and know the company will continue to thrive under her leadership."Hale assumes the role after serving as Vice President, where she has played an instrumental role in shaping the company's marketing strategy, brand development, technology initiatives, operational support, franchise growth, and strategic partnerships. Her leadership has helped modernize the organization while preserving the culture and values established by its founder."No one understands Gecko Hospitality's people, brand, and business better than Sheila," said Krzak. "She has earned the trust of our franchise partners, our corporate team, and our clients through her dedication, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence."As President, Hale will focus on accelerating innovation, expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening franchise success, and continuing Gecko Hospitality's mission of connecting exceptional hospitality talent with outstanding employers nationwide."Robert built far more than a recruiting company - he built a family, a culture, and a legacy that has changed countless lives," said Hale. "His leadership, mentorship, and friendship have shaped not only this organization but everyone fortunate enough to work alongside him. It is an incredible honor to continue what he started while leading Gecko Hospitality into its next era of growth. We remain committed to innovation, exceptional service, and delivering unmatched value to our franchise partners, clients, candidates, and the hospitality industry."This leadership transition represents continuity built on a strong foundation while embracing new opportunities for growth. Gecko Hospitality remains committed to providing industry-leading recruiting solutions, investing in new technologies, expanding educational resources, and supporting hospitality businesses with the talent they need to succeed.As the company celebrates Krzak's remarkable legacy, it also looks confidently toward the future under Hale's leadership, one built on the same principles that have defined Gecko Hospitality for decades: integrity, relationships, innovation, and excellence.About Gecko HospitalityGecko Hospitality is one of North America's premier hospitality recruiting firms, serving the restaurant, hotel, resort, casino, country club, foodservice, and hospitality industries. With a nationwide franchise network and decades of specialized recruiting expertise, Gecko Hospitality connects exceptional talent with outstanding employers while helping hospitality organizations build stronger leadership teams for the future.

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