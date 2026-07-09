Davis & Associates Expands Houston Corporate Immigration Services for Global Employers

Davis & Associates, with offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas, provides business immigration solutions to companies and individuals. Davis & Associates, business immigration attorneys in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Davis & Associates, business immigration attorneys in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

Houston-focused services support foreign-owned companies, U.S. employers, executives, entrepreneurs, and investors with workforce mobility & compliance.

Our goal is to identify the legal and practical issues at the beginning so that clients can make informed business decisions with greater confidence.” — Garry L. Davis, Founder and Managing Partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis & Associates , a Texas immigration law firm with offices in Houston and Dallas, announced a Houston-focused expansion of its corporate immigration services to help international companies, foreign-owned businesses, and U.S. employers recruit, transfer, and retain key personnel while managing immigration compliance and long-term workforce planning.The initiative follows the firm's June 23 expansion of its Business Immigration Practice and addresses the needs of a metropolitan economy built on cross-border commerce and specialized talent. The City of Houston's Mayor's Office of International Affairs reports that more than 5,000 Houston companies engage in international business and approximately 1,000 firms report foreign ownership. Houston is also a global center for energy, healthcare, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, logistics, technology, and international trade."Immigration decisions can affect project timelines, executive mobility, hiring, compliance, and a company's ability to grow," said Garry L. Davis , founder and managing partner of Davis & Associates. "Houston employers need counsel that starts with the business objective and then identifies the immigration strategy most likely to support it."Industry-Focused Corporate Immigration PlanningThe firm's Houston practice advises employers and foreign companies on temporary work authorization and long-term sponsorship strategies. Services include H-1B specialty occupation petitions; L-1A and L-1B intracompany transfers; TN status for qualifying Canadian and Mexican professionals; O-1 petitions for individuals of extraordinary ability; E-1 treaty trader and E-2 treaty investor matters; and employment-based permanent residence through PERM labor certification, EB-1 multinational manager or executive petitions, and other immigrant visa categories.Davis & Associates also assists foreign companies in establishing or expanding U.S. operations, employers in hiring international professionals, and businesses in transferring executives or employees with specialized knowledge. The firm's attorneys work with founders, senior management, human resources teams, and in-house counsel to evaluate corporate structure, qualifying relationships, job duties, work locations, wage requirements, filing timing, consular processing, dependent family needs, and long-term immigration goals."An immigration filing should not be treated as an isolated form-filling exercise," Davis said. "It should fit the company's operational timeline, personnel needs, and risk tolerance. Early planning can prevent delays and avoid committing to a business structure or hiring plan that does not support the intended immigration strategy."Employer Compliance and Workforce Risk ManagementIn addition to visa and green card sponsorship, the firm advises employers on immigration-related compliance, internal procedures, and preparation for government scrutiny. This can include Form I-9 compliance, employment eligibility issues, the immigration consequences of corporate changes, and coordination of immigration planning with mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations, and new-office expansion.Houston's global business environment often requires employers to make time-sensitive decisions involving foreign executives, engineers, medical professionals, researchers, technical specialists, and other critical personnel. Davis & Associates aims to help companies identify potential problems early, select appropriate strategies, and develop realistic filing and mobility timelines."The most expensive immigration problem is often the one discovered after a company has made a hire, promised a start date, transferred an employee, or committed capital," Davis added. "Our goal is to identify the legal and practical issues at the beginning so that clients can make informed business decisions with greater confidence."Serving Houston's Global Business CommunityFrom its Houston office, Davis & Associates serves companies and individuals throughout the metropolitan area and across Texas. The firm represents multinational companies, privately held businesses, healthcare organizations, entrepreneurs, investors, educational institutions, and professionals in employment-based and business immigration matters.The Houston expansion is part of Davis & Associates' broader commitment to providing practical, responsive legal guidance in a rapidly changing immigration environment. The firm also plans to continue publishing educational materials for employers, entrepreneurs, and investors on business immigration strategy, compliance, and long-term planning.About Davis & AssociatesFounded in 2007 by Garry L. Davis, Davis & Associates is a Texas-based law firm devoted exclusively to U.S. immigration and nationality law. With offices in Dallas and Houston, the firm represents individuals, families, employers, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses in family-based immigration, employment and business immigration, investor visas, removal defense, appeals, citizenship, adjustment of status, consular processing, waivers, employer compliance, and federal immigration litigation.Garry L. Davis is Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm emphasizes practical, client-focused representation under its "Families, not Files" philosophy.Media ContactDavis & AssociatesGarry L. Davis, Founder and Managing PartnerWebsite: gldlaw.comHouston Office: 6220 Westpark Drive, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77057Houston: 832-742-0066Dallas: 469-957-0508

Davis & Associates is the immigration law firm of choice in Texas including Dallas Fort Worth, Houston and surrounding areas.

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