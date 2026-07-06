Stay at Grand Canyon National Park and Just Beyond It: A Home Base for Family Summer Travel

Credit: Delaware North Parks & Resorts - The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort Credit: Delaware North Parks & Resorts - Yavapai Lodge

Yavapai Lodge and The Squire at Grand Canyon Offer Multigenerational Families a South Rim Summer Escape

GRAND CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yavapai Lodge and The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort are opening their doors to all travelers this summer with exclusive seasonal offers designed to create unforgettable South Rim experiences at Grand Canyon National Park. Both properties accommodate travelers across generations, from young children to grandparents, as multigenerational travel continues to increase as a segment of leisure tourism.Situated at approximately 7,000 feet elevation, the South Rim offers sweeping vistas of the Grand Canyon's layered geology, expansive plateaus, and distinctive rock formations that span millions of years of natural history. The rim features multiple viewpoints, hiking trails of varying difficulty levels, and access to ranger-led educational programs that bring the canyon's geology and ecology to life.The elevated location also provides natural cooling, with the South Rim running 15 to 20 degrees cooler than many surrounding desert communities and the inner canyon, making it a comfortable base for groups of all ages during the summer months. The cooler conditions are specific to the South Rim itself; visitors are reminded that temperatures increase significantly with descent into the canyon.At Grand Canyon National Park, Yavapai Lodge provides direct access to the Grand Canyon Village, park shuttle system, ranger-led programs, and South Rim trails. Families can reach Mather Point, the Trail of Time, and other South Rim landmarks without a car. On-site dining options include a dining hall, café, and tavern. The property's location within the park makes it well-suited for multigenerational groups that include members who prefer easy, walkable access to park experiences."The South Rim is one of the few places where grandparents, parents, and grandchildren can all experience Grand Canyon National Park at their own pace and comfort level,” said Dan Cornforth, general manager of Yavapai Lodge. “Whether it's a first visit or a cherished family tradition, these moments create memories that last a lifetime."Beyond daytime exploration, Grand Canyon National Park is a designated International Dark Sky Park, offering stargazing conditions that draw visitors of all ages after dark. Evening ranger programs and rim-side views of the night sky provide additional opportunities for multigenerational groups to gather outside traditional park hours.Current Offers:• Deal: 25% off stays of two or more nights beginning July 2, 2026• Stay Dates: July 2 – August 23, 2026• Book By: July 11, 2026• Promo Code: CANYON25• Eligible Room Types: East King, East QQ, West King, West QQNights Skies Package• Deal: Nightly lodging located at Yavapai Lodge; astronomy-themed educational materials• Promo Code: EXPLORELocated in nearby Tusayan, The Squire at Grand Canyon offers resort amenities including pools, lawn games, multiple dining venues, and shuttle access to the South Rim, Desert View, and aerial tour operators, providing a home base for larger family groups seeking additional space and resort-style facilities alongside proximity to the park.“Multigenerational travel means balancing different energy levels and interests,” said Michael Darrow, general manager, The Squire at Grand Canyon. “The Squire gives families the flexibility to split up during the day – adventurers can explore the canyon while others enjoy resort activities – then come back together refreshed for evening time as a group."For reservations or more information, visit www.visitgrandcanyon.com or follow along @visitgrandcanyon. For a ready-to-go itinerary, visit www.visitgrandcanyon.com/discover/itinerary-planner/family-summer-itinerary/ About Delaware North Parks and ResortsInspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North Parks and Resorts is part of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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