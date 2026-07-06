How Bad Do You Want God Calls Believers to Move Beyond Complacency and Embrace Radical Obedience

Crystal Brooks Author Photograph #1 Crystal Brooks Author Photograph #2 How Bad Do You Want God? by Crystal Brooks

Crystal Brooks challenges readers to deepen their faith through a 52-day Bible journey focused on discipline, spiritual growth, and wholehearted pursuit of God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2x bestselling author Crystal Brooks announces the release of How Bad Do You Want God: 52 Days to Break Complacency, Build Discipline, and Move from Belief to Obedience, a Christian discipleship resource designed to help believers strengthen their relationship with God through intentional engagement with Scripture. Combining biblical immersion, personal reflection, and practical accountability, the book encourages readers to evaluate their spiritual priorities and pursue a more committed walk of faith.

In How Bad Do You Want God, Brooks presents a 52-day chronological journey through the entire Bible, guiding readers through approximately one week of Scripture each day. More than a reading plan, the book incorporates journaling prompts, reflection exercises, and accountability tools that encourage readers to actively apply biblical truths to their lives. The result is a structured experience intended to foster spiritual discipline while challenging participants to move beyond passive belief and toward consistent obedience.

The inspiration for the book emerged during a season of profound grief. After losing two close friends within weeks of one another, Brooks found herself wrestling with heartbreak while sensing a clear call from God to read the entire Bible in just 52 days. Initially convinced the task was impossible, she soon realized the challenge was not about available time but about spiritual hunger and priorities. That realization became the foundation for a book designed to help others examine how deeply they desire a relationship with God.

At its core, the book confronts the tendency toward spiritual complacency that many believers experience. Brooks encourages readers to replace convenience with commitment and excuses with action. Through daily immersion in God’s Word, she demonstrates how discipline can become a pathway to greater faith, clarity, and transformation. The book continually returns to a central question: Do believers truly want God, or merely the idea of Him?

The book is intended for Christians seeking spiritual renewal, deeper biblical understanding, and greater consistency in their faith journey. Individuals looking to strengthen devotional habits, church groups pursuing discipleship initiatives, and believers desiring a more disciplined approach to Scripture engagement may find significant value in its practical framework. Its accessible structure makes it suitable for both individual and group study.

Crystal Brooks, affectionately known as the “Mentor/Coach Extraordinaire,” is the founder of Love You More, Inc.®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering teen girls and women, and Love You More Legacy®, LLC, her coaching practice. Through mentorship, coaching, writing, and community support, Brooks encourages women from all walks of life to find their voices, walk confidently in their truth, and embrace healing, self-love, and purpose.

Having transformed her own journey through abuse, loss, and pain into a mission of abundance, faith, and empowerment, Brooks is living proof that pain can be transformed into purpose. Her authentic, caring spirit and passion for uplifting others are reflected in every endeavor she embraces, equipping women and girls to break cycles, reclaim confidence, and walk boldly into the future they deserve.

Brooks is also the author of a previous book released in 2022, further establishing her voice as an advocate for personal growth, healing, and transformation. Now recognized as a 2x bestselling author, Brooks continues to use her platform to inspire readers to move from silence to voice, from survival to leadership, and from belief to obedience.

Through How Bad Do You Want God, Brooks offers readers a compelling invitation to deepen their commitment to God, strengthen their spiritual discipline, and experience the life-changing impact of wholehearted obedience.

For booking details, media resources, and interview requests, Crystal Brooks’ official booking and media page is available online here: https://brightkeydiscover.com/author/crystal-brooks

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eudoS6E

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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