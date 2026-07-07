Premier Food Trucks Solidifies Industry Lead with National Milestones and Battery-Powered Mobile Kitchen Innovations

Premier Food Trucks unmatched dominance is driven by record fleet constructions, landmark fleet expansions for major brands, and first-to-market innovation.

BUNNELL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Food Trucks , the indisputable world leader in custom commercial food truck manufacturing, continues to dominate the rapidly expanding U.S. mobile food services sector. Cementing its position at the forefront of the industry, the company recently celebrated major national milestones while launching groundbreaking, eco-friendly technology that is reshaping the future of street-food operations.As the U.S. food truck market approaches a multi-billion dollar valuation, Premier Food Trucks has answered the call for increased reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. The Bunnell-based manufacturer recently unveiled a revolutionary battery-powered kitchen system. By eliminating the need for loud, maintenance-heavy gas generators, this integrated technology offers operators a quieter, cleaner, and more versatile solution that expands where and how they can serve."Our goal has always been to engineer dreams into reality and give our operators every competitive advantage on the street," said Jordan Schild, President of Premier Food Trucks. "With the market demanding better efficiency, our battery-powered units and record-breaking production volumes for nationwide franchises prove that we aren't just following trends—we are setting them. Scaling National Brands and Community Initiatives The company's market dominance is further highlighted by its massive production milestones for top-tier franchises.Premier Food Trucks recently completed its 90th custom mobile kitchen for the nationally renowned brand, Cousins Maine Lobster, with additional units slated for production. The custom builder continues to serve as the go-to manufacturing partner for household names like Subway, Jamba Juice, and Auntie Anne's.Beyond commercial success, Premier Food Trucks has established dominance in social and community impact. The company made international headlines for converting a city bus into a fully equipped mobile farmers market for Eskenazi Health, bringing fresh, healthy nutrition directly to underserved communities and 'food deserts'.Built Better to Dominate the Industry-With a state-of-the-art facility locally based in Bunnell, FL, Premier Food Trucks handles every phase of the mobile kitchen build—from custom fabrication and high-efficiency appliance installation to custom vinyl branding and wraps. By prioritizing top-tier materials and lightning-fast turnaround times, the company enables entrepreneurs and franchise chains alike to scale with unprecedented speed.For more information about Premier Food Trucks, to explore their custom builds, or to get a quote for a new mobile kitchen, visit Premier Food Trucks or call their sales team directly at (877) 836-6387.About Premier Food Trucks:Premier Food Trucks is the undisputed leader in custom commercial food truck manufacturing, having built hundreds of high-quality mobile kitchens. Located in Bunnell, Florida, the company specializes in end-to-end design, fabrication, and branding to help food entrepreneurs and major national franchises dominate their respective markets.

Premier Food Trucks, Perfection Is Not Just A Goal, It Is Our Standard

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