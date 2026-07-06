2026-42 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION – July 4, 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION
News Release 2026-42
July 4, 2026
HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today reaffirmed that its public corruption investigation remains active and that investigators and prosecutors with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) continue to examine all relevant information.
The department’s goal is not simply to determine whether criminal conduct occurred, but to ensure that any findings are based on evidence that has been thoroughly reviewed, corroborated and evaluated under applicable law.
Attorney General Anne Lopez issued the following statement:
“Every investigation presents its own challenges and this one has proven to be broader and more complex than initially anticipated. As investigators uncover additional information, they have an obligation to follow those facts wherever they lead, even when doing so expands the scope of the work.
The public rightly expects this investigation to be completed thoroughly and fairly. Those expectations guide every decision we make. We will not sacrifice the integrity of the investigation for the sake of speed, nor will we speculate or comment publicly on information before it has been fully evaluated.”
Because this investigation remains active, the department cannot comment on specific evidence, investigative techniques, witness interviews, subpoenas, notifications, or potential charging decisions.
The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to transparency and will provide additional information when it is appropriate to do so.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.