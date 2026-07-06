OraCore Launches Scribe Solo for Individual Dental Providers Left Out of Practice-Wide AI Rollouts

OraCore Scribe Solo gives individual dental providers dental-only drafted notes with transcript context.

The $79/month plan gives individual dental providers dental-only drafted notes, diarized transcript context, and simple PMS export.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OraCore AI today announced Scribe Solo , a single-provider AI dental scribe plan built for clinicians who need documentation support without buying, waiting for, or being included in a practice-wide technology rollout.As dental AI companies race toward DSOs and multi-location groups, many individual providers are still carrying the same documentation burden after each visit. Independent dentists, associates, hygienists, temps, traveling providers, and clinicians inside slower-moving organizations need a practical way to support their own workflow now.Scribe Solo gives those providers one of the lowest published prices for a dental-only AI scribe built for individual providers: $79/month for 75 hours of ambient audio capture, appointment-aware drafted clinical notes, a diarized speaker-separated transcript for added context, and simple PMS export."All these AI companies are out there chasing the big-ticket DSO contracts, and they are leaving solo providers behind," said Brad Hutchison, founder and CEO of OraCore AI. "We will not let that happen. Solo is for the provider who is ready for a simplified workflow, even if their practice is not."Scribe Solo is designed for provider review, not automatic charting or generic transcription. OraCore is trained only on dentistry, so Solo recognizes dental details from natural conversation, including CDT codes, probing depths, anesthesia, and appointment-specific clinical details. The workflow is intentionally simple: record the visit, review the drafted clinical note, and move the final note into the chart.That makes Solo different from a full practice implementation and from a generic scribe. Solo dynamically generates notes based on the appointment type and what was included in the visit. It leaves out content that is not necessary for the clinical note and keeps the details that matter for documentation. The diarized transcript sits behind the note as added context. The point is to give providers a cleaner dental note to review.Solo keeps the individual workflow intentionally light. When an office wants multiple providers, visit summaries, checkout handoffs, patient emails, insurance narratives, and broader team documentation support, Scribe Team is the practice-wide next step.Full PMS integration belongs in Scribe Pro. Scribe Solo is the starting point for the provider who needs high-quality dental documentation support now without turning the purchase into an operational project.The plan is especially relevant for:- Independent dentists who want to try AI documentation without overbuying.- Associates and hygienists inside offices that are not ready for a full rollout.- Temps and traveling providers who need a portable documentation workflow.- Clinicians inside larger groups or DSOs where technology decisions move slowly.- Practice owners who want to test note quality before expanding to a broader team plan.Scribe Solo includes 75 hours per month, dental-only drafted clinical notes, a diarized transcript for added context, and simple PMS export. Providers can start with a phone, tablet, or computer microphone, then improve audio quality over time with a dedicated microphone setup."Solo is not trying to replace clinical judgment," Hutchison said. "It gives providers a better starting point: a dental note built from the actual appointment, the transcript behind it when they need context, and a clean review path before anything reaches the chart."Scribe Solo is available now at https://oracoreai.com/scribe-solo/ About OraCore AIOraCore AI builds dental software for the real workflow of clinical teams. OraCore Scribe helps dental providers capture chairside conversations, draft clinical documentation, preserve transcript context, and reduce manual note burden while keeping humans in control of the final chart. OraCore was founded by Brad Hutchison, who brings more than 20 years of software design and user experience work, plus a decade building and owning a group of dental offices in the Denver area.Media ContactOraCore AIBrad Hutchisonmedia@oracoreai.com

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