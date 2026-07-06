J R Keeter Releases 'Fallen Star,' a Novel About a Father's Long Road from Grief to Forgiveness

Fallen Star by J R Keeter

HALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author J R Keeter has released " Fallen Star ," a work of Christian fiction that follows a father confronting the man who shattered his family more than three decades earlier, and the spiritual reckoning that follows.The novel centers on Jack Keeton, a high school football star with a promising path to the NFL. In his senior year, that future is upended when his daughter, Casey, is killed during a botched robbery at a small-town cafe. Thirty-one years after the murder, Jack receives a letter from Casey's killer, who is now on death row in Texas. The letter asks for Jack's forgiveness, informs him that an execution date has been set, and invites him to be present when it happens.Torn between decades of anger and an unexpected pull toward the request, Jack drives to Casey's grave to sit with his conflicted feelings. There, he is approached by a stranger named Immanuel, an encounter that transports him to the Garden of Eden. Jack is told that reaching Heaven will require him to forgive the man he has spent his life hating most. In the process, he confronts not only his own capacity for mercy but a secret about his daughter that reshapes everything he believed about her life and her death."Fallen Star" explores themes of grief, faith, justice and redemption, asking whether forgiveness is something owed to the person who wronged us, or something claimed for the sake of the one who was wronged.The author describes the book as an attempt to sit inside that tension rather than resolve it quickly. "I wanted to write about forgiveness the way it actually happens for most people, slowly, resentfully, and only after everything else has been tried," said J R Keeter. "Jack doesn't want to forgive the man who took his daughter. I don't think most readers would want to either. But the story asks what he might be holding onto instead, and what it might cost him to keep holding it.""Fallen Star" is available now through major booksellers and online retailers in print and digital formats.J R Keeter

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