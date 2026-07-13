Techcyte Announces Go-Live of Fusion Parasitology Suite at Sonora Quest Laboratories

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte today announced that Sonora Quest Laboratories , one of the largest integrated laboratory systems in the United States, has gone live with the Techcyte Fusion® Parasitology Suite (for research use only).As a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics, Sonora Quest Laboratories plays a key role in delivering diagnostic services throughout the western U.S. The organization’s adoption of AI-assisted digital workflows reflects a continued focus on evolving laboratory operations in response to changing staffing and testing demands.Like many laboratories, Sonora Quest Laboratories has experienced challenges in recruiting and retaining technologists for ova and parasite (O&P) screening. The implementation of Techcyte’s platform represents a step toward modernizing this workflow through digital slide review and AI-assisted analysis.The Techcyte Fusion Parasitology Suite is designed to support laboratories with AI-assisted identification of parasites on digitized slides, enabling a more standardized and streamlined review process. The platform integrates digital slide viewing, case management, and AI into a unified workflow that can support both routine testing and reference lab services.“Laboratories are navigating a complex environment where staffing, volumes, and expectations continue to shift,” said Dr. Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Techcyte. “We’re encouraged to see organizations like Sonora Quest Laboratories taking a structured and forward-looking approach to digital workflows in microbiology.”“Through the implementation of the Techcyte Fusion Parasitology Suite, our laboratory has accelerated turnaround times for stool Ova and Parasite examinations and enabled our laboratory professionals to focus on additional critical responsibilities across the department,” said John-Michael Krasovic, Lab Manager, Microbiology at Sonora Quest Laboratories. “This reflects our commitment to adopting innovative AI solutions that elevate operational efficiency and strengthen clinical quality.”While the initial deployment focuses on parasitology, the organizations are collaborating on a longer-term strategy to scale digital workflows across several other microscopy tests.Techcyte is proud to support laboratories like Sonora Quest Laboratories as they navigate evolving staffing and operational demands through digital workflows.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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