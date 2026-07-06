Public Comment Hearing July 20 in Betterton for 5 MW Solar Facility

July 6, 2026

Maryland Public Service Commission Invites Comments on Proposed Solar Project for Kent County

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to comment on a proposal by Halo Betterton, LLC to build a 5 MW solar generating facility in Kent County. The hearing will take place on Monday, July 20, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Betterton Volunteer Fire Company Station, at 2 Howell Point Road in Betterton.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has delegated this case to its Public Utility Law Judge Division; Public Utility Law Judge Christine Burke will preside over the hearing.

In April 2025, the developer – Halo Betterton, LLC – applied to the Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station in Maryland. According to the application, the developer proposes to build the project on a 30-acre property located at Howell Point Road and Still Pond-Betterton Road, in Betterton. The project will generate energy to be allocated to community solar subscribers within Delmarva Power and Light Company’s service territory.

In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a presentation by the applicant, brief statements by the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Commission’s Technical Staff, as to their respective roles and recommendations in the case.

Barring any technical difficulties, the hearing will be live streamed for viewing and a recording will be available on the PULJ Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@mdpscpuljs327.

In addition to the hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at: https://psc.maryland.gov/online-services/file-a-public-comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. and 9786 can be sent through July 22, 2026.

In addition to the online case docket, a copy of the application is available for public view at the Town of Betterton Planning Commission, 100 Main Street in Betterton.

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Media contact: Kathy Fueston, kathy.fueston@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.