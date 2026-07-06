H Mart Recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026”

H Mart selected for Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2026."

H Mart recognized by Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026, highlighting commitment to developing and supporting early-career talent.

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H Mart , the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, is proud to announce its recognition on Newsweek ’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026,” highlighting the company’s continued commitment to supporting and developing early-career talent across its organization.This recognition is based on a nationwide study conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, which analyzed interviews from more than 113,000 entry-level employees across the United States. The study also included extensive desk research evaluating key workplace indicators such as professional development opportunities, training quality, and overall employee experience for individuals aged 18–28.The ranking reflects organizations that demonstrate strong performance in creating supportive environments for entry-level employees, with a focus on career growth, skill development, and workplace engagement.H Mart stated, “We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry-Level Employees. Our entry-level associates bring energy and fresh perspective to the company, and we are committed to investing in their development and long-term success.”Also added, “As a leading Asian supermarket retailer in the United States, we continue to expand nationwide while prioritizing employee development and fostering a workplace culture that supports career growth at every stage.”About H MartH Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in America and a pioneer of Asian food culture in the United States. Since opening its first store in Woodside, Queens, in 1982.H Mart currently operates 110 locations across 20 U.S. states, supported by 18 state-of-the-art warehouse and processing facilities. As America’s premier food destination, H Mart offers a full assortment of Asian groceries alongside a broad range of everyday essentials, providing a comprehensive “one-stop” experience that rivals traditional supermarkets. H Mart is dedicated to serving both its immediate local neighborhoods and a diverse, multicultural customer base.As America’s premier food destination, H Mart offers the full assortment of Asian groceries as well as a broad range of everyday essentials to complement its full-scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is dedicated to serve the immediate surrounding communities as well as a broad range of multicultural customers.H Mart’s success is due to a continuous commitment to the freshest ingredients in all its tasteful offerings, all the while never forgetting the importance of value. H Mart strives for the highest level of service and continuously works hard for customer satisfaction.

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