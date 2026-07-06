I-90 westbound to northbound Hwy 52 exit detour begins July 13 for ramp construction (July 6, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Westbound Interstate 90 motorists who want to exit to northbound Highway 52 to Rochester will be detoured beginning July 13 as construction crews realign the off-ramp, install box culverts and lighting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour for Exit 218 westbound I-90 to northbound Highway 52 is to travel 8 miles west to Exit 209A at Stewartville and travel north on Highway 63 into Rochester to connect with Highway 52. The detour is scheduled to be removed in late August.

The work will include realigning the I-90 westbound off-ramp to improve safety and traffic flow for vehicles traveling onto northbound Highway 52, installing a double box culvert to carry the water for Badger Run Creek through the area, and upgrading the lighting.

Additional upcoming traffic changes will be announced closer to the time of the work, such as short-term detours during the pouring of the concrete bridge deck or other work that requires construction activity over an open highway. The Highway 52 southbound flyover ramp to eastbound I-90 will be opened this month.

To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up to receive email and text message updates.

Slow down and drive with caution

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay connected, informed

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