Concrete pour for the Veterans Memorial Bridge deck rescheduled to July 9 (July 6, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Due to the potential for inclement weather on Tuesday, July 7, the concrete pour for the Veterans Memorial Bridge deck in Mankato, originally scheduled for July 1 and then July 7, has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 9, beginning around 8 p.m.

Riverfront Drive beneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge will temporarily close starting around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, and is expected to reopen Friday afternoon, July 10, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured to Plum Street, Second Street, and Main Street. Motorists should expect brief delays in the area.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge and Highway 169/Belgrade Interchange will remain closed and traffic detoured until late 2026, weather permitting. Riverfront Drive will also close intermittently throughout the project, with advance notice provided. Final wrap-up work is expected in 2027 and is not expected to require additional detours.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge project includes significant repairs to the bridge and improvements to the Belgrade Avenue Bridge over Highway 169 connecting the cities of North Mankato and Mankato. Additionally, interchange ramp signals will be replaced, ramp configuration will be modified, and sidewalks will be replaced.

Ames Construction, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $21,273,398.92.

Belgrade Avenue project, North Mankato

North Mankato is also reconstructing Belgrade Avenue from just west of Range Street to Nicollet through July, weather permitting. The work is occur concurrently with the bridge and interchange project. Visit the North Mankato Belgrade Avenue reconstruction project website for more information on the project.

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