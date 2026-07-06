Somnicreolist Explores the Future of Work, Identity, and Artificial Intelligence in a Transformed World

Somnicreolist By Jim Hillin

Jim Hillin delivers a thought-provoking science fiction thriller that examines technology, corporate power, and human purpose in a radically changed society.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Hillin announces the release of Somnicreolist, a visionary science fiction novel that explores a future shaped by artificial intelligence, corporate dominance, and the evolving role of humanity in a technologically advanced world. Set in a society where most people no longer possess economically valuable skills and multinational corporations wield greater influence than nation-states, the novel presents a compelling examination of work, identity, and survival in an era of unprecedented change.

At the center of Somnicreolist is a burned-out female engineer whose life becomes increasingly complicated after accepting a new artificial intelligence commission from a powerful Hong Kong-based multinational corporation. Accompanied by a trusted android assistant, she finds herself navigating a project surrounded by warning signs and hidden dangers. As the assignment spirals beyond expectations, the novel unfolds into a suspenseful exploration of technology, trust, and the consequences of innovation without restraint.

The inspiration behind the novel stems from questions surrounding the future of employment, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, and the shifting balance of power in a rapidly evolving world. Hillin imagines a future where the code underlying human cognition has been fully decoded, creating new possibilities while raising profound ethical and societal concerns. Through speculative storytelling, the book examines how technological advancement might reshape both individual lives and global structures.

Beyond its fast-paced narrative, Somnicreolist explores deeper themes related to human relevance, personal autonomy, and the relationship between people and intelligent machines. The novel considers what happens when traditional career paths become obsolete and when corporations hold unprecedented authority over society. Through its futuristic setting, the story invites readers to reflect on the opportunities and risks that accompany transformative technological progress.

The book is intended for readers who enjoy science fiction, cyberpunk, speculative fiction, and technology-driven thrillers. Fans of stories that combine philosophical inquiry with immersive world-building will find much to engage with throughout the novel. Its blend of artificial intelligence, corporate intrigue, and human drama offers a compelling reading experience for those interested in the future of society and innovation.

Jim Hillin is an author whose work explores the intersection of technology, humanity, and the forces shaping the future. Through Somnicreolist, he creates a richly imagined world that challenges readers to consider how technological advancement may redefine human purpose and social structures. His storytelling combines intellectual depth with suspense, delivering a narrative that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The book is available at: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/somnicreolist-jim-hillin/1150237886?ean=9798904187118

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