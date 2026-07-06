Creating Jobs in Allegheny County: Governor Shapiro Secures $80 Million Investment from Curtiss-Wright to Expand Operations, Creating 150 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing over $1.2 million to support the company’s multi-year expansion project in Cheswick.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Today’s announcement reinforces the Shapiro Administration’s strategy to drive economic growth in Pennsylvania, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured an $80 million, multi-year investment from Curtiss-Wright to expand its operations in Allegheny County. The Commonwealth is investing over $1.2 million in the project, which will create 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining more than 860 existing positions.

Curtiss-Wright’s Cheswick campus, which spans 118 acres, designs, manufactures, and tests advanced solutions for critical naval defense and commercial nuclear markets. As part of these investments, the company will construct two new buildings to expand manufacturing and testing capacity, improve operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and support future growth.

“My Administration is competing aggressively to win major investments and help drive even more economic growth across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “This expansion is yet another clear example of how our Economic Development Strategy is working and delivered for our Commonwealth. We’ll continue to secure – and win – more projects that create good-paying jobs, strengthen our manufacturing base, and give Pennsylvanians real opportunities to succeed and thrive.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, Curtiss-Wright received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,210,000 grant through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) Program. The company is also encouraged to apply for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) programs which could provide additional tax benefits.

“Curtiss-Wright’s decision to expand is great news for Allegheny County and our entire Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re making strategic investments that are boosting our manufacturing industry, growing companies, and making Pennsylvania a top state for business.”

Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy that will help the Commonwealth build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians. The strategy, launched in January 2024, is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation.

Curtiss-Wright’s Cheswick facility is a world leader in the design, development, manufacture and qualification of the most advanced, proven and reliable critical function canned motor pumps, motors, generators, control rod drive mechanisms. It has served the commercial nuclear power industry since the first U.S. nuclear power plant was built in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, and has supported the U.S. nuclear navy since the Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear-powered submarine.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to meet growing customer demand in our naval defense and commercial nuclear end markets, and reinforces our commitment to the workforce and the community to ensure that Curtiss-Wright remains a critical supplier to these industries for the next decade and beyond,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Additionally, we’re pleased to see the Administration’s continued strong funding for naval shipbuilding, including an acceleration in maritime industrial base funding.”

“We are grateful for Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth’s continued partnership, including their support through the PA SITES program,” said David Micha, Sr. Vice President, Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Systems.

“This investment and expansion is great news for Allegheny County. Thank you to the Shapiro Administration for your continued support in our region and commitment to growth,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Adding 150 jobs at Curtiss-Wright’s Cheswick facility continues to position us as a national leader in manufacturing, and I’m delighted Curtiss-Wright is committed to growing here in Allegheny County.”

“This project is a prime example of what happens when state leadership and regional execution align seamlessly. Curtiss-Wright is a vital anchor of our nuclear and defense ecosystems, working together with regional leaders like Westinghouse to power next-generation energy solutions,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference on Community Development. They play a critical role in the nuclear supply chain and their decision to invest $80 million to expand their electro-mechanical operations in Allegheny County ensures our region remains at the forefront of critical national infrastructure. The Allegheny Conference team was proud to partner on this project with Curtiss-Wright and DCED to help navigate the path forward for this expansion. We thank Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth for providing the vital grant and tax credit support necessary to keep global manufacturing leaders growing in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in the Governor’s proposed budget, for a total of $38 million.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

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