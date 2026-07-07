Mentavi Health Appoints Chris Behnke as Account Executive, Furthering Telehealth Mental Health Mission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mentavi Health, an evidence-based digital mental health care company, announced the appointment of Chris Behnke as Account Executive.
In this role, Behnke will lead enterprise partnership development across employers, payors, health systems, higher education, and behavioral health organizations. He will be working to connect institutional partners with Mentavi's clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD, Mental Wellness Snapshot, and integrated care options.
Behnke brings more than 15 years of experience across health care, behavioral health, education, and human services. Throughout his career, he has developed a reputation for connecting organizations, strengthening referral networks, and creating collaborative partnerships that drive measurable impact.
"The demand for structured diagnostic infrastructure inside health systems and universities is real, and it's growing. Organizations that used to manage behavioral health referrals informally are now looking for validated, scalable partners because their patients and students can't wait six months for an evaluation. Chris has spent his career building the exact kinds of institutional relationships that make those partnerships possible. This hire is a direct investment in our ability to meet that demand," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.
Prior to joining Mentavi Health, Behnke served as the Director of Business Development at Universal Health Services (UHS). He also previously held roles at Sanford Behavioral Health and Battle Creek Public Schools.
"I am honored to join Mentavi at such an important moment for the mental health industry," said Behnke. "The company's commitment to increasing access to care through technology and clinical excellence aligns closely with my own professional values. I look forward to working alongside the team to help more people receive the support they need, when and where they need it."
For more information, visit Mentavi Health.
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022 “50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Danielle Fox
Interdependence Public Relations
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