Mentavi Health Appoints Chris Behnke as Account Executive, Furthering Telehealth Mental Health Mission

About

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022 “50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.

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