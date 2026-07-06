Victim Rights Law Center Backs McGrath Kavinoky LLP to Protect Survivors' Medical Records in Cedars-Sinai Abuse Case

National nonprofit urges the California Court of Appeal to block access to the unrelated medical and sexual histories of hundreds of women alleging abuse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Victim Rights Law Center (VRLC) has joined McGrath Kavinoky LLP and the survivors it represents in seeking to protect protect the private medical records of women who filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually abused by Cedars OBGYN Dr. Barry J. Brock. VRLC, the nation's first nonprofit law center dedicated solely to the legal needs of sexual assault survivors, has urged the California Court of Appeal to take up the case. (California Court of Appeal Case No. B354712 )The case centers on whether confidential medical records may be disclosed during discovery in lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a physician. A trial court order would let lawyers for Cedars-Sinai obtain the complete, unredacted medical histories of hundreds of women, including irrelevant records of treatment that has nothing to do with the alleged abuse, and records about the survivors' sexual history with other people. McGrath Kavinoky LLP, a law firm who represents survivors, filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate asking the Court of Appeal to overturn the order. The Appellate Court has issued an order staying the trial court’s decision while it considers the privacy issues raised.In a letter to the court and an application to file an amicus brief, the VRLC argued that the trial court’s decision breaks with well-settled California privacy law, namely that a woman who sues over her abuse does not give up the privacy of her entire medical history by doing so. In its letter to the court, VRLC warns that letting an institution review a survivor's private records simply because it stores them, would let hospitals exploit the same power imbalance that allowed the abuse in the first place. VRLC also points out that the trial court’s decision sidesteps a California law meant to keep civil discovery from being used to intimidate and re-traumatize people who report sexual misconduct.VRLC goes on to tell the court that “fear of exposure of unrelated medical history, mental health records, reproductive history, and sexual history is among the most powerful deterrents to seeking civil redress,” and that once disclosed, such information cannot be taken back, even by a favorable verdict. Left standing, it said, the ruling would be used by defense lawyers in nearly every case involving sexual abuse by a doctor or hospital employee, in California and beyond.McGrath Kavinoky LLP has championed survivors' privacy throughout this fight.“Survivors should never have to choose between their privacy and their right to seek justice in the court system. We are grateful the Victim Rights Law Center has stepped forward, and we are fighting to keep every woman's confidential records protected.” - Jennifer McGrath, Partner, McGrath Kavinoky LLP“When an institution is accused of ignoring complaints for decades, it should not be rewarded with access to the private medical files of the women it failed. This is about whether survivors can seek accountability without giving up their privacy to do it.” - Darren Kavinoky, Partner, McGrath Kavinoky LLPHundreds of women have come forward alleging misconduct by Brock during exams and procedures at Cedars-Sinai. Brock surrendered his California medical license in 2025. As of the date of this release, Brock has not been criminally charged, and the claims against him and Cedars-Sinai are being pursued in civil court.The Court of Appeal has issued a stay of the trial court's order, but has not yet decided whether it will take up the petition.About the Victim Rights Law CenterThe Victim Rights Law Center, based in Boston, provides free legal representation to survivors of rape and sexual assault in civil matters and trains attorneys and advocates nationwide on survivors' rights.About McGrath Kavinoky LLPMcGrath Kavinoky LLP is a woman-led plaintiff firm based in Los Angeles, California, focused on representing patients who have been sexually assaulted or abused in medical settings. Partners Jennifer McGrath and Darren Kavinoky previously represented 312 survivors in the UCLA matter involving Dr. James Heaps, which resulted in a settlement of over $375 million. When survivors call the firm, they speak only with a female attorney. Survivors can learn more at obgynabuse.com

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