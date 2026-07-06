2026 NYS Fair Tickets Go on Sale July 7

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that admission and parking passes for The 2026 Great New York State Fair will go on sale Tuesday, July 7, at 9 a.m. Packed with incredible value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment, agricultural exhibits, live demonstrations, and the Chevrolet Music Series. Admission remains free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under, continuing to ensure that The Fair is one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, providing an accessible space for the whole family to get offline and get outside. This year’s Fair will include more programming than ever before, with dozens of live performances and demonstrations, returning fan favorites and exciting new competitions, food and beverages from regional producers including a fresh lineup of vendors in the Taste NY marketplace, daily events in the reimagined Empire Room, and much more to discover.

“The Great New York State Fair is a time-honored tradition, celebrating our agricultural heritage and a cornerstone of our summers here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “People shouldn’t have to break the bank to have fun. As of today, tickets for this affordable, family-friendly event that will be packed with old favorites and new attractions are now on sale. New Yorkers – get your tickets today and I’ll see you at The Fair this summer!”

For those fairgoers who have plans to attend The Fair multiple times over the 13-day run, the $25 Frequent Fairgoer option again allows fairgoers to enter The Fair once a day, every day during The Fair. A Frequent Fairgoer ticket is non-transferable and is available exclusively online. Parking for the Fair costs $12. Advance tickets for The Fair’s famous Midway, operated by Wade Shows, will go on sale in the coming weeks.

There are three ways fairgoers can buy admission tickets and/or parking: online, over the phone, and in-person from August 26 through September 7.

Online: The link to purchase admission tickets and parking will go live at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 , at The Great New York State Fair’s website.

The link to purchase admission tickets and parking will go live at , at The Great New York State Fair’s website. Over the Phone: Starting July 7, tickets and parking may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting July 7, tickets and parking may also be purchased over the phone by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. At the Gate: Beginning Wednesday, August 26, kiosks positioned at all gates will be available for electronic ticket purchases. To minimize waiting time for the kiosks, large signs featuring QR codes will also be available at all entrances and in parking lots so fairgoers can use their smartphone to purchase tickets. Reverse ATMs are on site to convert cash into a usable card.

Including fees, the total cost for fairgoers will be:

Admission: $8.32 per ticket ($8 admission, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 18 cents)

$8.32 per ticket ($8 admission, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 18 cents) Frequent Fairgoer: $25.70 ($25 Frequent Fairgoer pass, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 56 cents; note that the Frequent Fairgoer passes are available exclusively online)

$25.70 ($25 Frequent Fairgoer pass, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 56 cents; note that the Frequent Fairgoer passes are available exclusively online) Parking: $12.41 per vehicle ($12 parking, ticket fee of 14 cents, credit card processing fee of 27 cents)

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Great New York State Fair is one of New York’s most important traditions, and the 2026 Fair is shaping up to be one of the best yet. We hope as many New Yorkers as possible take part in our 13-day celebration of agriculture, music, entertainment, and cultural expression. See you at The Fair.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The 2026 Great New York State Fair is almost here, and we want fairgoers to make the most of everything The Fair has to offer. Whether you’re planning one incredible day or all 13, now is the time to secure your tickets and parking. With nearly 100,000 daily visitors to the Fairgrounds, purchasing your tickets ahead of time means shorter lines, faster entry, and more time for everything The Fair has in store. From award-winning exhibits, beloved Fair foods, thrilling midway rides, and a lineup of big-name entertainers, The Fair has something for the whole family and so many great memories waiting to be made.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The New York State Fair is a cherished tradition, and it’s almost here! For generations, the Fairgrounds have brought families together to create great memories while learning about New York agriculture, enjoying incredible food, and supporting small business vendors from every corner of the state. We encourage families to start planning their trip! Thank you to Governor Hochul, Ag & Markets, and all the local businesses that make the New York State Fair such a special experience every year.”

The Great New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 26 and continues through Labor Day, September 7. The Fair’s hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day, except for Labor Day, when The Fair closes at 9:00 p.m. Gates open to the public at 9:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. every day except for Labor Day, Monday, September 7, when no entry will be permitted after 8:00 p.m.

The Orange parking lot opens at 9:00 a.m. daily, with the Brown, Pink and Gray lots opening daily at 6:00 a.m. The Willis Ave parking lot will be utilized on days with higher attendance. Upon arrival at The Fair, drivers must show their parking ticket to lot attendants electronically on their phones or through a printed copy. EZPass Plus will not be accepted for parking. Parking passes may be purchased with a credit or debit card at the lots, with reverse ATMs on site for those bringing cash.

For the convenience of fairgoers, trams will run continuously on the Fairgrounds and will follow a horseshoe traffic pattern, with 7 stops from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day. Plus, a dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.* each day. On Monday, September 7, the trams stop running one hour earlier.

Centro’s Park-N-Ride direct shuttle service will once again provide passengers with transportation from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown, Long Branch Park, and Destiny USA to and from the Fairgrounds with drop-off and pick-up points to the left of the Main Gate. To ride the shuttle one way, the fee is $1 for adults, and 50 cents for senior citizens, children six to nine years old, and those who are living with disabilities. The last shuttle leaves the Fairgrounds each day at 11:15 p.m. Shuttles will run on a limited schedule after 9:00 p.m. on September 7 as The Fair closes earlier that day.

About The Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.