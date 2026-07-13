New Podcast Unites Former Home Invaders, Law Enforcement & Security Experts to Expose Home Security Product Lies

Jordan Frankel the Security Sensei Shares Security Tips with Law Enforcement Security Sensei Approved Security Products Vs Security Product Lies Jordan Frankel the Security Sensei Discusses the STARTLE 360 Security Light With Police Chief

Ask The Security Sensei unites former home invaders, veteran law enforcement professionals, and security experts to expose misleading security product claims.

The Ask The Security Sensei delivers the kind of street smart, real-world home security advice every homeowner and family can benefit from.” — Jeff Dingle Former Federal Agent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upcoming Podcast Brings Together Former Home Invaders, Law Enforcement and Security Experts to Expose Home Security Product Lies The Ask The Security Sensei Podcast unites former home invaders, veteran law enforcement professionals, and security experts to expose misleading security product claims. The Sensei's guests evaluate today's most popular home security products to identify which ones actually deter criminals and which ones provide nothing more than a false sense of security.In addition to discussions covering home invasions, burglaries, robberies, victim selection, criminal tactics, and practical crime prevention, Ask The Security Sensei features special episodes dedicated exclusively to reviewing and testing today's most popular home security products.Former home invaders evaluate products from the perspective of the criminals they once were. Veteran law enforcement professionals compare those observations with evidence gathered from real crime scenes, while security experts explain why certain products succeed, why others fail, and which security investments provide genuine protection instead of a false sense of security. The result is an impartial, experience-driven evaluation that gives homeowners practical information before investing in products designed to protect their families.For decades now, Jordan Frankel has helped protect homes, businesses, government facilities, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, former U.S. presidents, and military personnel from criminal threats. Unlike most security experts, Frankel didn't earn his credentials in a classroom. His education began in the underworld of 1980s New York, where street smarts—not academics—kept you safe. Surrounded by wiseguys and whispers in smoky social clubs, he listened to conversations about home invasions, burglaries, hijackings, and jewelry heists before dedicating his life to helping people stay one step ahead of the criminals. Frankel's real-world security expertise eventually earned him an invitation to serve as a guest speaker at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), where he shared practical crime-prevention strategies with federal law enforcement personnel. Following his presentation, the Physical Security Training Program Manager invited Frankel back to evaluate the performance of his BlastGARDsecurity window film during live bomb-range testing. His security expertise and award-winning inventions have also been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, Fox News, and in numerous national publications.Forget the marketing brochures and polished sales pitches. Ask The Security Sensei puts today's most popular home security products in front of the people who know them best—the former home invaders who once defeated them, the veteran law enforcement professionals who investigated the aftermath, and the security experts who have spent their careers protecting people from violent crime. Every review cuts through the hype to answer the only question that matters: Will this product actually help stop a criminal—or is it just another false sense of security?Special product review episodes don't stop at discussion. Former home invaders, veteran law enforcement professionals, and security experts physically test many of today's most popular home security products under realistic conditions. From kicking and attacking reinforced doors to striking protected and unprotected windowpanes, evaluating motion-activated security lighting, testing surveillance cameras, and challenging other residential security products, every demonstration is designed to answer one question: Will this product perform when a determined criminal puts it to the test? Few people are better qualified to evaluate home security products than the criminals who once defeated them and the law enforcement professionals who investigated the aftermath. Ask The Security Sensei brings those opposing perspectives together for candid, unscripted conversations that challenge conventional thinking, expose overlooked security weaknesses, and help homeowners make more informed decisions before spending money on products designed to protect their families.Ask The Security Sensei also gives viewers direct access to the people behind the headlines. Former home invaders discuss the crimes they committed, the mistakes homeowners repeatedly made, and the security measures that changed their thinking. Veteran law enforcement professionals share the investigative lessons learned from years of responding to burglaries, home invasions, robberies, and violent crime, while security experts provide practical strategies homeowners can use to better protect their families and property.Future episodes will feature former home invaders, veteran federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals, security experts, locksmiths, security product manufacturers, and homeowners whose firsthand experiences offer viewers a rare perspective on crime, home security, and the products designed to protect them.Media inquiries, interview requests, sponsorship opportunities, and guest appearance requests are now being accepted. For premiere announcements, upcoming guest schedules, and additional information about Ask The Security Sensei, visit www.AskTheSecuritySensei.com

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