The NC Department of Administration Kicks Off 6th Annual Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program

Today, eleven North Carolina high school girls will embark on a four-week hands-on educational experience through the NC Department of Administration’s Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program. The summer enrichment opportunity nurtures student interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematic careers in state government.

“As our state’s population continues to grow, so has the demand for STEM professionals including the construction, information technology and health care industries,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “To improve outcomes for North Carolina women and families, it is important that we invest in our youth and continue to break down barriers that prevent economic security and prosperity for all.”

According to the 2025 Status of Women: Investing in Economic Opportunity for Women in North Carolina Report, while women have made strides to narrow the gender wage gap, they are more likely than men to be among the “working poor,” with incomes below the federal poverty thresholds. While STEM careers are typically high growth and higher paying professions, some have low female participation such as engineering and computer science fields.

The Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program is open to all North Carolina high school girls in 9th through 12th grades who are interested in a public service-based STEM career. This year’s class includes sophomores, juniors and seniors from Wake and Johnston counties. Each student will work 40-hour weeks splitting their time between working alongside women leaders in state government and partnering with other mentees on a group project focused on artificial intelligence. Additionally, students will engage in summer enrichment opportunities including lunch-and-learn sessions and site visits to various state government agencies. Mentees earn a $1,700 stipend at the end of the program.

Participating state agencies include the departments of Administration, Commerce, Environmental Quality, Natural and Cultural Resources, Public Safety, Revenue, Transportation, and the Office of State Human Resources.

Begun in 2019, this marks the sixth year for the Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program (there was a two-year hiatus during COVID-19). The mentorship program was created based on recommendations from the 2018 Status of Women in NC Employment and Earnings Report released by the Division for Women & Youth in collaboration with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The report highlights the disparity in employment and earnings among women and men in North Carolina.

To learn more about the Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program and the NC Status of Women Reports, visit the NCDOA website.

2026 Lady Cardinal Mentees

First Name Last Name Classification County High School Agency Salem de Vente Junior Wake Fuquay-Varina High School Revenue Victoria Ferrer Sophomore Johnston Career Technical Leadership Academy OSHR Fitsum Fikre Sophomore Wake Holly Springs High School Commerce Avital Klayman Sophomore Wake Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy Natural and Cultural Resources Anila Mani Junior Wake William G. Enloe High School Administration Naomi Mann Senior Johnston South Johnston High School Environmental Quality Addison Murphy Junior Wake Apex Friendship High School Transportation Jasmine Phillips Junior Wake Cary Academy Administration Maya Smith Senior Wake Enloe Magnet High School Public Safety Mansha Tiwari Senior Wake Green Level High School OSHR Maria Viscomi Junior Wake East Chapel Hill High School Commerce

About NCDOA and the Division for Women and Youth

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. Part of the NCDOA, the North Carolina Division for Women and Youth’s mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.