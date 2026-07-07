Flux Marine Receives Full CE Certification Opening Europe to North America’s Leading High-Horsepower Electric Outboard

Photo provided by Flux Marine: Scout 215 Electric powered by FM115

Rhode Island company brings years of field data and a ground up engineering approach to European boatbuilders and dealers

We did the engineering and the compliance paperwork so they don't have to.” — Ben Sorkin, CEO

BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flux Marine has completed EU conformity assessment for the FM115 electric outboard and its modular battery system, earning CE marking under all five EU regulatory frameworks that govern electric marine propulsion: recreational craft, low voltage, electromagnetic compatibility, radio equipment, and batteries. The certification opens the European market to the FM115 — the leading high-horsepower all-electric outboard in North America by units delivered, with more than 50,000 kilometers logged by real customers in salt and fresh water backed by four years of real-world validation spanning thousands of hours of beta motor testing in 2023 and 2024 and two full commercial seasons since.

Built for the Water, Not Converted for It

Most "electric outboards" began life as an electric motor bolted into a conventional outboard casing and gear drive. Flux Marine started with a blank sheet of paper and a single question: What would an electric marine electric propulsion system look like if you didn’t have any constraints?

Flux Marine designed the FM115 as a genuine drop-in replacement for a 115 hp (86 kW) gasoline outboard. It mounts on a standard transom, uses existing steering and rigging hardware, and integrates with familiar Garmin chartplotter screens through a native Flux interface. Instant torque delivers faster acceleration off the line than a comparable four-stroke. Energy comes from IP67-rated (submersion-proof) 28 kWh modular battery packs that mount where a fuel tank would. Boatbuilders can scale from a single pack on smaller craft all the way to 168 kWh on twin-outboard configurations. The system supports both AC and DC fast charging, a rarity in marine propulsion, and a perfect match for the EV-grade marina infrastructure now spreading across European waterfronts.

So what does engineering an electric outboard as a dedicated marine system afford you? Closed-loop cooling, better hydrodynamic efficiency, and none of the maintenance headaches that come standard with a converted gas outboard. Closed-loop cooling with no seawater intake eliminates one of the most persistent sources of outboard failure and maintenance. There are no gear-driven 90-degree bends in the drive system, no exhaust, and no emissions. There is no gas tank, no oil to change, no impellers to replace, no carburetors to clog, and no winterization rituals. Technical documentation is filed in both English and German.

Europe is already the world's most advanced market for recreational marine electrification, and Flux Marine arrived prepared. The Flux European debut comes aboard the iRIB-7 hull from i-RIB intelligent boating, an Austrian builder of high-performance rigid hull inflatable boats, and is available in 56 kWh or 84 kWh battery configurations.

For European builders looking for a partner that has done the hard work — engineering, certification, five-plus years of North American field experience — Flux Marine is actively seeking additional European boatbuilder and dealer relationships.

"Boatbuilders don't want to become electric propulsion specialists," said Ben Sorkin, co-founder and CEO of Flux Marine. "They want to give their customers the option without rebuilding their business around it. We did the engineering and the compliance paperwork so they don't have to. Our new Flux 115 horsepower all-electric outboard motor isn't a prototype. It isn't a promise. It is a proven system with tens of thousands of kilometers behind it and anyone can have it now."

The age of the gasoline outboard was noisy, messy, smelly, and polluting. Flux is what comes next.

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