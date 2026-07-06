Healey-Driscoll Administration Unveils Roadmap to Grow Massachusetts' Defense Economy

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration released the Strategic Hub for Innovation, Exchange and Leadership in Defense (SHIELD) report, a statewide strategy to strengthen Massachusetts' defense innovation ecosystem, drive economic growth, create high-quality jobs, and reinforce national security. Developed over eight months with input from more than 100 convenings and a 40-member working group, the report outlines a roadmap to position Massachusetts as the nation's premier hub for defense innovation.

The report identifies significant opportunities to grow Massachusetts' defense economy by expanding research and development, strengthening domestic supply chains, supporting workforce development, attracting federal investment and accelerating the commercialization of technologies critical to national security.

"Massachusetts has long been a leader in developing the technologies, talent and ideas that strengthen our nation's security," said Governor Maura Healey. "The SHIELD report provides a roadmap to build on those strengths by growing our defense innovation ecosystem, supporting cutting-edge industries, and ensuring Massachusetts remains a critical partner in meeting the evolving needs of our military and national security."

"Massachusetts' defense sector is powered by strong partnerships among industry, startups, research institutions, and government," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "The SHIELD report outlines practical steps to strengthen those connections, accelerate innovation and ensure Massachusetts continues to lead in developing the technologies that support our national security while creating jobs and economic opportunity."

Massachusetts' defense and national security ecosystem is a major driver of both innovation and economic growth, bringing together world-class research institutions, cutting-edge companies, advanced manufacturing, and public-private partnerships. According to federal FY2024 data, the sector contributes $48.6 billion annually to the state's economy, supports approximately 140,000 jobs, ranks tenth nationally in Department of Defense spending, and has secured more than $1.4 billion in federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) awards over the past five years.

"Massachusetts is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of defense innovation because of the strength of our companies, research institutions, entrepreneurs, and workforce," said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "The SHIELD report lays out a strategy to bring those partners together, grow the defense ecosystem, advance critical technologies, and create high-quality jobs across the Commonwealth."

“The SHIELD roadmap recognizes investing in the state's defense workforce is central to grow, innovate, and strengthen Massachusetts' defense industry and national security," said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. "Strategies like registered apprenticeships and sector-based training pathways have proven effective, and scaling these strategies in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and other critical sectors will further prepare Massachusetts residents for high-quality, critical careers needed to compete and lead."

“Massachusetts has long been a global leader in education and innovation, and the SHIELD Initiative is an opportunity to ensure more students can see themselves in the careers shaping our future,” said Education Secretary Steve Zrike. “By strengthening STEM education, expanding career awareness, and building stronger connections between education and employers, we're helping students develop the skills they need to pursue high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing, microelectronics, cybersecurity, and other critical technologies.”

"Today's multi domain battlespace is more complex than ever, and solving for that complexity requires team-based innovation. No single institution can do it alone," said Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick. "SHIELD dynamically brings together more than 40 partners across industry, academia, and government to team on these solutions, while also helping us recruit and retain the top talent, including our veterans, that this work demands. This increases investment in jobs and revenue, driving greater investment back into the Commonwealth and reflecting our commitment to building an ecosystem poised to be one of the nation's premier hubs for defense innovation."

The SHIELD report lays out a strategic roadmap to strengthen Massachusetts' defense and national security ecosystem and position the Commonwealth for long-term growth. The report recommends actions to:

Strengthen coordination across the defense ecosystem by establishing a unified statewide strategy and expanding collaboration among government, industry, academia, and the military.

Increase federal engagement and leverage state policy to attract investment, support regional and international partnerships, and expand opportunities for defense-related growth.

Invest in research, innovation, infrastructure, and large-scale capital projects to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation defense technologies.

Enable continued convening and centralization of state defense-sector support by unifying the federal Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) and state’s SHIELD mission under the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) jointly leveraging federal and state funds.

Expand STEM education, strengthen the defense workforce, and improve access to supply chains and contracting opportunities for small businesses.

The full report is available here.

The report identifies the convergence of economic development and national security as the "Massachusetts Opportunity," concluding that the state’s unique combination of research institutions, advanced manufacturing, innovative companies, and military assets positions it to lead the next generation of defense innovation.

The Mass Wins Act, filed by Governor Healey earlier this year, proposes a $100 million investment Mass Wins Act in the state’s defense sector to support infrastructure, research and supply chain development across national security technologies.

In addition to releasing the SHIELD report, the Healey-Driscoll Administration also announced SHIELD will reside within MassTech. MassTech is the chair of the SHIELD Working Group and has a history of supporting both the state and national defense industries through its research and development, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and microelectronics programming.

“The MassTech-led SHIELD initiative has ignited collaboration among defense-sector leaders across the technology and innovation ecosystem to address key challenges and support economic and national security,” said MassTech CEO and SHIELD Working Group Chair Carolyn Kirk. “The funds designated for the defense sector will spark new ideas, new partnerships and new ways to protect those who risk their lives to protect the Commonwealth and the nation.”

“The mission given to the SHIELD Working Group was simple, play offense on defense,” said MassTech Deputy Director and Chief Investment Strategist Ben Linville-Engler, who also serves as SHIELD Working Group designated chair. “The SHIELD report ensures we have the right playbook to win by amplifying the competitiveness of Massachusetts’ existing resources and infrastructure while intentionally investing in and partnering with the Commonwealth's defense sector.”

Governor Healey announced the launch of SHIELD in October 2025 to strengthen the state's defense leadership and accelerate the development of cutting-edge national security solutions.

“Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll recognized early that strengthening Massachusetts’ military installations and growing our defense ecosystem go hand in hand,” said Adam Freudberg, Executive Director of the Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force (MASS-TF) and SHIELD Working Group Member. “From relaunching the Military Asset & Security Strategy Task Force to establishing and supporting SHIELD, they have built a coordinated strategy that strengthens partnerships, attracts new investment, supports military missions, and creates new opportunities for national security solutions and economic growth across the Commonwealth.”

The MASS-TF’s mission is to partner with, support and expand military assets and installations within Massachusetts. This includes coordination and partnerships with the defense sector in order to support the national security missions at each military installation and across the state.

Statements of Support:

General Tim Ray, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), President & CEO of Business Executives for National Security:

“The strategic risks facing the United States and the operational risks facing American firms are increasingly one and the same — across supply chains, energy systems, financial infrastructure, and technology. Massachusetts is stepping up to address that reality. This report reflects what’s possible when the right partners are at the table, making SHIELD a model worth watching. BENS was proud to contribute private sector perspectives to this effort. Our nation needs conveners who can bring industry’s voice to bear in service of national security — not just in Washington, but across the country.”

Christopher R. Anderson, President, Massachusetts High Technology Council, and SHIELD Working Group Member:

“The SHIELD report reinforces what Massachusetts has demonstrated for decades: our innovation ecosystem is strategic national infrastructure, driving both economic competitiveness and national security. As federal priorities increasingly center on AI, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and other dual-use technologies, Massachusetts is uniquely positioned to lead. We commend the Healey-Driscoll Administration and look forward to helping strengthen this innovation ecosystem for years to come."

Steele DeVitto, CEO & Founder, The Steel Group BASE-X, and SHIELD Working Group Member:

"Massachusetts did not just join the nation's defense enterprise, it created it. From the birth of the Army and Navy in 1775, to Springfield Armory pioneering the manufacturing methods that armed the country, to the radar, guidance, and microelectronics breakthroughs that built Route 128, no state has done more to create, expand, and sustain American defense capability. As a member of the SHIELD working group, and through the builders, manufacturers, and capital we convene at BASE-X, I see that same industrial ambition alive today—in maritime defense, autonomy, energy, energetics, biodefense, and advanced manufacturing. Securing the sites, infrastructure, supply chains and activating talent and research to build these technologies at scale is how we honor that legacy and keep the Commonwealth the nation's premier hub for defense innovation and industrial readiness."

Dr. Laura Hooks, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Mission Systems; and SHIELD and MASS-TF Member:

“Massachusetts has the talent pipeline, advanced technology, manufacturing capability and the world-class academic institutions to be the nation's premier defense innovation ecosystem. The SHIELD report places an emphasis on the full impact of the defense industry and paves the way for the collaboration, workforce development and policy action needed to ensure this is a reality for generations to come.”

Emily Knight, CEO & President, The Engine Accelerator, and SHIELD Working Group Member:

“Massachusetts has all the ingredients to lead the next generation of breakthrough defense innovation: exceptional founders, world-class research institutions, mission-driven investors, and strong public leadership. SHIELD is an important step toward connecting those strengths, and The Engine is proud to support the entrepreneurs building technologies that will strengthen our national security while creating lasting economic impact across the Commonwealth.

Kathie Mahoney, President, Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and SHIELD Working Group Member:

“Innovation alone does not strengthen our nation’s security - it takes manufacturers with the capabilities to turn ideas into products at scale. These investments and support of the Healey-Driscoll administration position Massachusetts to lead the next generation of defense manufacturing, and MassMEP is committed to working with the Massachusetts manufacturing ecosystem and to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers to develop the technology, workforce and operational excellence needed to seize these opportunities.”

Justin McKennon, Chief Technology Officer, Electromagnetic Applications, Inc., and SHIELD Working Group Member:

“There are so many incredible companies and capabilities that are part of the defense ecosystem in the Commonwealth. Tying all of this together requires a comprehensive and innovative approach, which is absolutely paramount to keep Massachusetts thriving in this area. The entire SHIELD initiative has taken in real “boots on the ground” experiences and challenges from all of the major pillars in the defense ecosystem in the state. Getting that level of buy in - from universities, to small businesses, to manufacturers - is not something I’ve ever seen happen before. Both I and EMA are extremely excited to support this important work and we have no doubt that this effort will yield major steps towards continuing to cement Massachusetts as a critical hub for defense in the U.S.”

###