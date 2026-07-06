Vidalia, GA (July 6, 2026) - The GBI is investigating the death of Rashad Lamar Lumpkin, age 36, of Atlanta, GA, following a shooting in Vidalia, GA. The Vidalia Police Department requested the GBI to investigate.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at about 3:13 a.m., Vidalia Police Department officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of East Jenkins St. in Vidalia, Toombs County, GA. When officers arrived, they discovered Lumpkin in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Lumpkin was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.