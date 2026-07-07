InsightFinder Launches ARI Mobile, Putting an Action-Capable Operational AI Agent in Engineers' Pockets

InsightFinder AI

ARI Mobile diagnoses incidents and takes remediation actions from a phone

ARI Mobile is the full operational agent. It tells you what broke, what's affected, and what to do. And then, with the engineer’s approval, it automatically performs the right actions. ” — Dr. Helen Gu

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsightFinder AI , the predictive reliability platform, today announced the launch of ARI Mobile, its operational AI agent for iOS and Android. With ARI Mobile, on-call engineers can investigate incidents in plain language, get full root-cause analysis and take remediation actions directly from their phones.The ARI operational AI agent triages alerts, surfaces root cause, and guides remediation inside the InsightFinder console. With the same depth of analysis and through a chat interface engineers can use anywhere, ARI Mobile delivers phone-based incident resolution."When you're on-call and something breaks after hours, you don't need more dashboards on a small screen. You need answers, and you need to act," said Dr. Helen Gu, InsightFinder CEO."ARI Mobile is not a notification app. It’s the full operational agent. It tells you what broke, what's affected, and what to do. And then, with the engineer’s approval, it automatically performs the right actions. We think that's what an AI agent doing real production work should look like," she added.Most phone-based incident tooling is built to notify and acknowledge; it tells an engineer something is wrong and asks them to acknowledge the page or view a dashboard. The actual diagnosis and fix wait until the engineer reaches a laptop. ARI Mobile, however, goes beyond notification; it’s an agent that takes action.With ARI Mobile, engineers can:-Triage in natural language. Ask questions like "What broke?", "Can I see the timeline?" or "What changed in the last hour?" and get the root cause, blast radius, related signals, and recommended fixes.-See full context inline. Logs, metrics, traces, deployments, and runbooks are surfaced by ARI in the conversation without any context-switching.-Take one-tap actions. Approve a rollback, restart a pod, mute a noisy alert, escalate to a teammate, or hand the incident back to ARI to continue watching.Every action is human-in-the-loop; ARI recommends and executes only with the engineer's approval.ARI Mobile is powered by InsightFinder's self-learning reliability platform, which combines incident prediction, automatic root-cause analysis, and automated preventive action to help teams move from reacting under pressure to proactive resilience.Available on the App Store and Google Play, ARI Mobile is free for any InsightFinder customer. It is an interface to ARI and requires an active InsightFinder account; registration is free, includes a 30-day free trial and requires no credit card.Visit https://insightfinder.com/ to register, connect observability sources, and download the app.For more information about InsightFinder AI, visit https://insightfinder.com/ or email info@insightfinder.com.About InsightFinder AI: InsightFinder AI enhances enterprise reliability and operational performance by applying AI to observability, incident response, and system health. The platform supports SRE and DevOps teams managing both traditional applications and agentic AI systems, with a focus on faster diagnosis, safer remediation, and sustained operational improvement.

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