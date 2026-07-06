Syndie Finn Finds New Path Through KYSU Global

The military spouse is completing a degree she began more than 35 years ago while preparing to share aquaculture knowledge in her community

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Syndie Finn’s path to Kentucky State University began with aquaculture, but it quickly became something larger.

Born and raised in Mishawaka, Indiana, Finn has called Monticello, Kentucky, home since 2010. She is working toward a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in aquaculture and expects to graduate in Spring 2028.

Finn is the spouse of an Army veteran, a connection she said has shaped both her home life and her commitment to service.

“My connection to the military as a spouse has strengthened my sense of patriotism as well as my commitment to community service and volunteerism,” Finn said. “The principles instilled in my husband through his time in service have definitely transferred into our home and have made a huge impact.”

Finn was first drawn to Kentucky State through its aquaculture certificate program. As she explored KYSU Global and the full scope of her Chapter 35 benefits, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefit for eligible spouses and dependents, the opportunity became larger: she could return to school full time and complete the degree she began more than 35 years ago.

“After a more thorough investigation of Kentucky State’s online degree programs and the full scope of my Chapter 35 benefits, I decided to return to the University full time,” Finn said.

KYSU Global, Kentucky State’s online learning program, has allowed Finn to continue her education while remaining connected to her family, community, and long-term goals in southern Kentucky.

Her experience, she said, has also been strengthened by staff who helped her navigate admissions, transfer credits, financial aid, and military-connected education benefits.

“My experience so far at Kentucky State has been exciting,” Finn said. “The Admissions staff has been extremely helpful with documentation and an easy transfer of my previous credits from another university.”

She also praised Financial Aid and Military & Veteran Affairs for helping her work through benefits connected to her military family status.

“The two entities work hand-in-hand to ensure I receive my benefits,” Finn said. “I am so pleased with my decision to attend Kentucky State.”

Everett Bracken, Director of Military & Veteran Affairs at Kentucky State, said Finn’s story reflects the importance of supporting the full military-connected student community, including spouses and family members.

“Syndie’s story is a reminder that military-connected students come to Kentucky State through many different paths,” Bracken said. “Military spouses and family members bring their own commitment, experience, and goals. Our role is to help them understand their options, connect with the right offices, and move forward with confidence.”

Finn said succeeding as an online student requires discipline, self-motivation, and a strong work ethic. It also requires support.

“To be successful as an online student, it is imperative to maintain good study habits,” Finn said. “One has to be self-motivated and have a strong work ethic as well.”

Even with those habits, she said, online learning can be challenging without a support system. At Kentucky State, she found one.

“Kentucky State offers an incredible support system to all students, from online tutoring and counseling, to student mentoring, to direct contact with instructors and professors,” Finn said. “I have had several teleconferences with my advisors, and their personal attention has definitely attributed to my success.”

Finn hopes to use her Kentucky State degree to help educate others about aquaculture in her local community. She is interested in sharing basic information through workshops at festivals and gatherings and may also pursue a master’s degree.

“I truly am loving my academic experience at Kentucky State,” Finn said.

Her advice to other military-connected students considering Kentucky State is to choose a program of interest and reach out for guidance.

“They are there to help us succeed,” Finn said. “I had my own doubts and hesitation for personal reasons, and my advisors helped me work past those self-imposed roadblocks.”

For Finn, the decision to return to school through KYSU Global has become one of the most meaningful choices of her life.

“The decision to complete my degree through KYSU Global has been one of the best choices of my life,” Finn said, “and it just may be one of yours too.”

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories highlighting military-connected students and graduates at Kentucky State University. Previous stories featured Allen Claycomb, a U.S. Army veteran pursuing an MBA in Executive Leadership through KYSU Global, and Octavia Harper, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Class of 2026 MBA graduate.