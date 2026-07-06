Fenix Lighting Launches the HM65R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp

HM65R V2.0 Red Light HM65R V2.0 Beam Performance HM65R V2.0 Work Headlamp HM65R V2.0 Outdoor Use

Fenix Lighting upgrades one of its best-selling headlamps with the HM65R V2.0, now brighter, with a longer max runtime, and with new red light capability.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products, announces the launch of the HM65R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp , an upgrade to one of the brand's best-selling headlamps . The HM65R V2.0 delivers a brighter combined output, a durable magnesium alloy construction, and new red light functionality.The HM65R V2.0 features independently controlled Spotlight and Floodlight modes that, when combined, deliver a max output of 2200 lumens, making it the third-brightest headlamp in Fenix's entire lineup. The headlamp reaches a beam distance of up to 741ft (226m), giving users versatile illumination for a wide range of activities.Constructed from magnesium alloy, the HM65R V2.0 is lighter than comparable headlamps built from aluminum, without sacrificing durability. It also introduces the brightest red light in our headlamp lineup, so users can preserve night vision while navigating in the dark. Double-tapping either of the dual top switches activates the red light directly, without cycling through other modes.The HM65R V2.0 offers eleven total lighting modes, including four Spotlight levels, three Floodlight levels, three Red light levels, and red flash. Dual top switches allow independent control of Spotlight, Floodlight, and brightness levels. The headlamp is powered by an included ARB-L18-3400 replaceable battery and is USB-C rechargeable, with a charging port that features inner waterproofing. A battery level indicator lets users check remaining power at a glance.Built with an IP68 waterproof rating and 2 meters of impact resistance, the HM65R V2.0 is designed to perform reliably across a wide range of conditions and uses, from work to outdoor recreation. An electronic lockout function helps prevent accidental activation during transport or storage.The HM65R V2.0 Rechargeable Headlamp is available now at fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.